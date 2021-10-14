Watch: Giants HC Joe Judge caught lying about QB Daniel Jones' status

Quarterback Daniel Jones' New York Giants are 1-4 this season. The team has tons of problems, especially with injuries. Offensive linemen Shane Lemieux and Nick Gates (an offensive captain) are out this season, as are middle linebacker and defensive captain Blake Martinez.

Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton missed the last two games with hamstring injuries, and sophomore left tackle Andrew Thomas also missed the previous game against the Dallas Cowboys due to injury. During this divisional clash, both running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones left the game injured.

Barkley has a problem with his ankle, while Jones left the match after a gruesome concussion.

Alex Wilson @AlexWilsonESM Here's the hit on Daniel Jones and the stumble after...Prayers up to Daniel. Here's the hit on Daniel Jones and the stumble after...Prayers up to Daniel. https://t.co/DissqgZLdd

But not only do injuries ravage Jones and the Giants, the coaching staff is also a problem. In the latest mess, head coach Joe Judge affirmed that Jones would not practice on the field, however reporters saw him on full pads and taking reps at the teams' practice.

Ralph Vacchiano @RVacchianoSNY Joe Judge’s priceless reaction, after saying QB Daniel Jones (concussion) couldn’t participate in practice, only to be told by a reporter Jones had just taken the field in full pads. 👇 Joe Judge’s priceless reaction, after saying QB Daniel Jones (concussion) couldn’t participate in practice, only to be told by a reporter Jones had just taken the field in full pads. 👇 https://t.co/AS9TRUrj6b

Rumors say that you will see the Giants' logo when you look up the definition of "mayhem" in any good dictionary.

Will Jones play on Sunday?

Concussions are tricky injuries because each one is different. It is impossible to know how long a player will be out.

The NFL is enforcing stricter rules every year to ensure players' health. Before returning to the game, Jones will have to undergo a five-step process before he is allowed to take the field again:

The first step involves resting and limiting activities that may increase or worsen symptoms. The player may do stretching and balance activities. Doctors will only clear the player to go to the next phase if he does not exhibit signs of a concussion.

Phase two involves the gradual start of an aerobic exercise program. The player must show that he can engage in cardiovascular exercise without aggravating his symptoms.

In phase three, the player will engage in exercises that begin to mimic football-specific activities. He may also undergo supervised strength training.

In the fourth phase, the player may participate in club-based, non-contact training drills. These include throwing, catching, and running.

The fifth and final phase involves taking part in full football practice with full contact. Once the player has thoroughly practiced, the team physician will clear the player.

After being cleared by the team's physician, the Independent Neurological Consultant must examine the player. If the INC clears the player, he will be allowed to play in the next game.

Also Read

Jones has a long path back before playing or even practicing again. Every concussion is unique, so as of today, it is impossible to know if Jones will play next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium in New York.

If Jones is unable to go, backup quarterback Mike Glennon will suit up against the black and gold.

Edited by Henno van Deventer