"He’s the life preserver of this franchise" - Derek Carr urged to request trade amid Raiders' management woes 

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr still has the Raiders in the playoff hunt with a record of 7-7 with three games left in the season. He has been the starting quarterback for the franchise since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

In his eight years in the NFL, Carr has never started a playoff game for the team. The Raiders, while in Oakland, made the playoffs as he went 12-3 as a starter that year.

However, Carr did not start their playoff game as he broke his right fibula versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16 of the 2016 season.

Raider Nation Boston @RaiderNationBOS “Derek Carr is the life preserver of the Raiders franchise” “Derek Carr is the life preserver of the Raiders franchise” https://t.co/RxBiP8iRV0

Fast forward to now, Colin Cowherd, the radio show host of his eponymous Fox Sports 1 radio show The Herd w/Colin Cowherd, says that Carr needs to seek a trade out of the franchise. Cowherd said the following on his radio show about the quarterback:

“It’s really hard to overcome bad management or ownership… I’m not asking that you give him Andy Reid or Sean Payton or [Bill] Belichick. How about just give him stability? He’s the life preserver of this franchise. I don’t think Derek Carr needs Andy Reid, but he’s going to be on his sixth head coach.”

The host went on to mention that Carr has done well, given the situation in Las Vegas:

“At some point, stop banging him. I think it’s amazing he’s accomplished what he has. He’s too nice of a guy, but if I was Derek Carr, I would strongly consider saying, 'I’ve run out of life preservers. I gotta go.' Try swimming in the Raiders chaos for the last eight years. I think what Derek’s doing is absolutely remarkable.”

Would Carr want out of Las Vegas?

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr

The quarterback has stated he wants to end his playing career as a member of the Raiders, but would general manager Mike Mayock entertain a trade for him? He is entering the last year of his five years, $125 million contract, which he signed in 2017.

Should Mayock make a decision to field calls, there would be some prospective buyers, as the quarterback class in 2022 is not seen as deep as it was this year.

Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP Derek Carr lost his 35th career fumble for #Raider ,s most in the NFL in the past 10 seasons (Carr has only played 8 seasons) Derek Carr lost his 35th career fumble for #Raider,s most in the NFL in the past 10 seasons (Carr has only played 8 seasons)

The former Fresno State quarterback is fourth in Raiders history in wins with 54 and the all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor Derek Carr auditioning to be Baker’s long-term replacement? Derek Carr auditioning to be Baker’s long-term replacement?

He will be 31 entering his ninth season in 2022 and can still help a team. Despite wanting to stay in silver and black, he could be in another uniform next year.

