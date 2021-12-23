Support flows in for Colts center Ryan Kelly on Twitter following the sudden demise of his infant daughter

The NFL community collectively mourned alongside Ryan Kelly and his wife Emma Kelly over the weekend. Their child, Mary Kate Kelly, passed away on December 17th after being forced to be born at 19 weeks old due to her heart-stopping.

The Indianapolis Colts center is one of the NFL's best at his position. But the Colts graciously have allowed Kelly to take as long as he needs to return to the team.

We saw the best in humanity over the weekend as social media had an outcry of support and condolences for the Kelly family.

Support for the Kelly family wasn't just limited to social media. Bill Belichick started the first press conference after the news dropped by expressing his sympathies to Ryan Kelly and Emma Kelly.

It was a classy move by the New England Patriots coach, who has always respected what the Colts center did on the field.

Phil Perry @PhilAPerry Bill Belichick extends sympathies to Ryan Kelly and his family to start his press conference tonight. Bill Belichick extends sympathies to Ryan Kelly and his family to start his press conference tonight.

Media outlets who covered the Colts were heartbroken to hear the news. Kelly has been with the team since 2016, so the media have had six years to get familiar with him.

Indy SportsOne @IndySportsOne Sending my prayers and condolences to Ryan Kelly and his family. My heart absolutely hurts for them.



Please, please keep them in your prayers. 🙏 Sending my prayers and condolences to Ryan Kelly and his family. My heart absolutely hurts for them.Please, please keep them in your prayers. 🙏

The Colts Coverage Twitter page joined Indy SportsOne in wishing prayers for the family.

Colts Coverage @Colts_Coverage Prayers up for Ryan Kelly and his wife… awful news😢 Prayers up for Ryan Kelly and his wife… awful news😢

United States Paralympian Ayden Jent, who lives in Indianapolis, also expressed his thoughts and condolences. It's heartwarming to see one athlete show that kind of love and understanding to a fellow athlete.

Ayden Jent @Ajent20 Jason Spears @ForTheCOLTure_J I expect the Colts OL to play with a little extra juice tonight. They're gonna be playing for 78 & his family tonight. 🙏 I expect the Colts OL to play with a little extra juice tonight. They're gonna be playing for 78 & his family tonight. 🙏 Thoughts to Ryan Kelly and his wife tonight. ❤️ twitter.com/ForTheCOLTure_… Thoughts to Ryan Kelly and his wife tonight. ❤️ twitter.com/ForTheCOLTure_…

Colts fans made up a large chunk of the tweets directed to the Kelly's. The Colts fanbase was incredibly supportive and had a rockous crowd against the Patriots Saturday.

The Colts rallied behind their fans to deliver a phenomenal game.

Derek Larger @derek_larger Heartbreaking news for Ryan Kelly and his wife! Colts Nation is behind them both during this tough time 💙🙏 Heartbreaking news for Ryan Kelly and his wife! Colts Nation is behind them both during this tough time 💙🙏

Another athlete to take to social media is nine-year NFL veteran Darius Butler. Butler spent six seasons with the Colts and sent his prayers to Ryan and Emma.

Darius Butler @DariusJButler Praying for Ryan Kelly and his family. 🙏🏿 Praying for Ryan Kelly and his family. 🙏🏿

The Colts did what fan Casey Henderson hoped for and dedicated their victory to their center.

Casey “CT” Henderson @SpinWithCT I hope the #Colts dedicate this game to Ryan Kelly and his family. Nothing compares to what they are going through. 🙏 I hope the #Colts dedicate this game to Ryan Kelly and his family. Nothing compares to what they are going through. 🙏

The pain of losing a child must be unlike any other pain there is to suffer. It was heartbreaking to read Ryan Kelly's tweet announcing the passing of his daughter.

Bill Coslosky @BillCoslosky Reading that post by Ryan Kelly in regards to losing his child literally just broke my heart. I can't imagine having a child and never having the chance to watch them grow up. Prayers to the Kelly family and everything they are going through right now. RIP. #ColtsNation Reading that post by Ryan Kelly in regards to losing his child literally just broke my heart. I can't imagine having a child and never having the chance to watch them grow up. Prayers to the Kelly family and everything they are going through right now. RIP. #ColtsNation

Fans from across the AFC South aisle, including Tennessee Titans fans, were graceful in acknowledging Kelly's story was bigger than football.

Howie Brewer @HowieDoIt10 I may be a #Titans fan and I absolutely can't stand the #Colts , but some things are just bigger than football. Prayers to Ryan Kelly, his wife and the entire Kelly family 🙏 I may be a #Titans fan and I absolutely can't stand the #Colts, but some things are just bigger than football. Prayers to Ryan Kelly, his wife and the entire Kelly family 🙏

Lastly, Twitch streamer Digital Champion could empathize with the family. Once you've suffered the pain of losing your child, you can empathize with anyone in that situation.

Digital Champion @ChampionTwitch That’s terrible news about Ryan Kelly. Thoughts are with him and his wife. My wife and I have been there. Went thru a similar situation before my oldest was born. It’s so rough but I wish them comfort. ❤️ That’s terrible news about Ryan Kelly. Thoughts are with him and his wife. My wife and I have been there. Went thru a similar situation before my oldest was born. It’s so rough but I wish them comfort. ❤️

Our condolences from Sportskeeda go to Ryan and Emma.

