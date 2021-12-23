Support flows in for Colts center Ryan Kelly on Twitter following the sudden demise of his infant daughter

The NFL community collectively mourned alongside Ryan Kelly and his wife Emma Kelly over the weekend. Their child, Mary Kate Kelly, passed away on December 17th after being forced to be born at 19 weeks old due to her heart-stopping.
The Indianapolis Colts center is one of the NFL's best at his position. But the Colts graciously have allowed Kelly to take as long as he needs to return to the team.
We saw the best in humanity over the weekend as social media had an outcry of support and condolences for the Kelly family.
Colts center Ryan Kelly receives positive messages on Twitter following the sudden passing of his infant daughter
Support for the Kelly family wasn't just limited to social media. Bill Belichick started the first press conference after the news dropped by expressing his sympathies to Ryan Kelly and Emma Kelly.
It was a classy move by the New England Patriots coach, who has always respected what the Colts center did on the field.
Media outlets who covered the Colts were heartbroken to hear the news. Kelly has been with the team since 2016, so the media have had six years to get familiar with him.
The Colts Coverage Twitter page joined Indy SportsOne in wishing prayers for the family.
United States Paralympian Ayden Jent, who lives in Indianapolis, also expressed his thoughts and condolences. It's heartwarming to see one athlete show that kind of love and understanding to a fellow athlete.
Colts fans made up a large chunk of the tweets directed to the Kelly's. The Colts fanbase was incredibly supportive and had a rockous crowd against the Patriots Saturday.
The Colts rallied behind their fans to deliver a phenomenal game.
Another athlete to take to social media is nine-year NFL veteran Darius Butler. Butler spent six seasons with the Colts and sent his prayers to Ryan and Emma.
The Colts did what fan Casey Henderson hoped for and dedicated their victory to their center.
The pain of losing a child must be unlike any other pain there is to suffer. It was heartbreaking to read Ryan Kelly's tweet announcing the passing of his daughter.
Fans from across the AFC South aisle, including Tennessee Titans fans, were graceful in acknowledging Kelly's story was bigger than football.
Lastly, Twitch streamer Digital Champion could empathize with the family. Once you've suffered the pain of losing your child, you can empathize with anyone in that situation.
Our condolences from Sportskeeda go to Ryan and Emma.
