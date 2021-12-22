"You left this world too soon" - Colts center Ryan Kelly laments the loss of his infant daughter

Ryan Kelly has everything going for him in the NFL but as we all know, though football is important, it is scarcely the most important thing in life. In a harrowing tale, Ryan Kelly lost his baby daughter to complications before birth. As he missed the game against the New England Patriots, won by the Indianapolis Colts in Ryan Kelly's absence, proceedings were put into perspective by both teams as they extended their condolences to Ryan Kelly and his grieving wife Emma.

Today, they both shared posts on social media, drawing strength from their faith as they bid their little daughter adieu.

Ryan Kelly's wife Emma was 19 months pregnant with their daughter when they visited the hospital after experiencing complications. Upon being examined they received the worst news a parent could ever get.

They learned that their daughter's heart had stopped beating. In one of the most distressing turns of events, Emma had to deliver her daughter knowing she would never open her eyes to see her parents.

But as Ryan Kelly and his wife recounted, the moment of horror passed when they held their baby in their arms, who they had lovingly christened as Mary Katherine Kelly, or Mary Kate, for short. The heart-wrenching moment was captured by both Ryan Kelly and his wife in their posts on social media.

Emma wrote on her Instagram,

"I was told there was no other choice but to deliver our baby next. Ryan and I spent almost 48 hours in the hospital. I labored for 24 hours with her before she made her entrance on December 17th. I was so angry at first that I had to deliver her, only for it to become the biggest blessing out of this nightmare. It gave Ryan and I the opportunity to hold our little Saint, Mary Kate, before officially saying goodbye to her. These 19 weeks with her opened our hearts & souls more than we ever imagined possible & I'm forever grateful we had some time, earth-side, with the little girl who made us mom and dad. She was tiny, perfect and incredibly loved from everyone who knew she existed. I don't think we'll ever understand why God decided to call her home when he did but our faith is unshaken. He knows better than we & she was needed back home, in Heaven."

Ryan Kelly posted his desperation at losing his daughter as well. But, like his wife, he remained grateful for having become a dad for the first time and hoped to see her again.

While we have no words to add to what the grieving parents have already posted so elquoently, we extend our sincere condolences to the Kelly family during this trying time.

