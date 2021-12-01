How did Otis Anderson die? Former NFL player killed in tragic incident 

The football world was shaken by reports that former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. died in Jacksonville yesterday. He was 23. Tributes poured in on social media from former teammates and other NFL players, obviously devastated by the tragic news.

But how did Otis Anderson die?

Otis Anderson shot dead by father

Minutes after news of his passing broke, the football world was even more baffled by the cause behind his death.

Per an arrest report released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Anderson's mother, Denise, told police that the former NFL star and his father, Otis Anderson Sr., got into a heated argument that escalated. Anderson Sr. then went to the garage and returned to the kitchen with a gun before shooting his son.

CFBKnights @CFBKnights Apparently former UCF & LA Rams RB Otis Anderson Jr. was shot and killed by his father last night and his mother was shot and wounded and currently in critical condition, this is absolutely heartbreaking and horrific news to wake up to #UCFamily #RIPGumby 😞🙏 Apparently former UCF & LA Rams RB Otis Anderson Jr. was shot and killed by his father last night and his mother was shot and wounded and currently in critical condition, this is absolutely heartbreaking and horrific news to wake up to #UCFamily #RIPGumby 😞🙏 https://t.co/VhfyPvC7kE

Police arrived at the scene and found Anderson Jr. with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Denise Anderson also suffered multiple graze wounds and had to be hospitalized. She was later discharged.

Otis Anderson Sr. was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He's currently being held without bond and will appear in court on December 22nd.

Otis Anderson Jr.'s football career

Otis Anderson Jr. played for UCF from 2017 to 2020 and was an impactful running back. He rushed for 2,187 yards and 17 touchdowns and hauled in 91 receptions for 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns during his time with the program.

Anderson Jr. went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft but later signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Rams. He couldn't make the team's final roster and was cut during training camp. UCF and the Rams posted tributes for the late running back.

UCF wrote:

"He was revered by his teammates, our fans, and everyone within Knight Nation."

UCF Football @UCF_Football We have now confirmed and are devastated to hear of the passing of Otis Anderson Jr. He was revered by his teammates, our fans, and everyone within Knight Nation.



Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who loved Otis. He was taken too soon and will truly be missed. We have now confirmed and are devastated to hear of the passing of Otis Anderson Jr. He was revered by his teammates, our fans, and everyone within Knight Nation.Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who loved Otis. He was taken too soon and will truly be missed. https://t.co/b99DfoDytl

The Rams posted the following tribute to Otis Anderson Jr.:

Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL The Rams are saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of Otis Anderson Jr. Our sincere condolences are with his family during this very difficult time.



Rest In Peace, Otis. 🙏 The Rams are saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of Otis Anderson Jr. Our sincere condolences are with his family during this very difficult time.Rest In Peace, Otis. 🙏 https://t.co/riYTep6VLw

Rams players pay tribute to Otis Anderson Jr.

Multiple Los Angeles Rams players took to social media to pay tribute to their former teammate from training camp.

Superstar Jalen Ramsey said:

Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey Rest in Heaven Otis 🙏🏾

We gotta do better on this earth smh. Big prayers up 🙏🏾 Rest in Heaven Otis 🙏🏾 We gotta do better on this earth smh. Big prayers up 🙏🏾

Florida native and Rams tight end Jacob Harris said:

Jacob Harris @JacobHarris87 Can’t believe this is real. RIP 2🖤 Can’t believe this is real. RIP 2🖤

Everyone at Sportskeeda extends our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Otis Anderson Jr. and everyone affected by this tragedy.

