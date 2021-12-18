Top 5 best NFL GMs of all time

One remembers to curse NFL GMs only when things go wrong. But when things are going right, their contributions are often ignored and praise is lavished on players, coaches and owners. NFL GMs are like salt; the most basic of all cooking components that one notices only it's missing.

Over the years, NFL GMs have been responsible for elevating one franchise after the other, without getting the appreciation that they deserve. However, we cannot bear to keep silent about them any longer, so here is our collection of the best ever NFL GMs.

Best NFL GMs of all time

#5 - John Beake

John Beake began his career as an offensive backfield coach. He remained in that position with the Kansas City Chiefs from 1968 to 1974 and spent a couple of fruitless seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Andrew Mason @MaseDenver On this date 42 years ago, the Broncos announced the hiring of John Beake, who was put in charge of the team’s pro scouting. Beake would remain with the Broncos until 2000, including a 14-year (1984-98) stint as GM. His son, Chris, is in his 9th season on Denver’s coaching staff. On this date 42 years ago, the Broncos announced the hiring of John Beake, who was put in charge of the team’s pro scouting. Beake would remain with the Broncos until 2000, including a 14-year (1984-98) stint as GM. His son, Chris, is in his 9th season on Denver’s coaching staff. https://t.co/PFo9bKZ3th

But it was his career from 1984 to 1998 that made him one of the best NFL GMs the game has ever seen. He spent his entire career as a general manager with the Denver Broncos. Except for 1990 and 1994, he never had a losing record in the NFL. Under his stewardship, the Denver Broncos reached the Super Bowl five times. While the Broncos failed in their attempts to win the Super Bowl on the first three of those trips, they became repeat champions in 1997 and 1998, John Beake's final two seasons with the organization.

#4 - Bill Belichick

Now, Bill Belichick will always be remembered first and foremost as a coach. But any coach who unearths Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, the two greatest players to play quarterback and tight end respectively, deserves to be in the conversation for the greatest NFL GMs as well.

The statistics speak for themselves when evaluating his career as a coach and general manager in the NFL with the New England Patriots. He has been to the Super Bowl nine times and won six of them. Both of which are NFL records. He has won 31 playoff games with the New England Patriots, which is another record.

But his testament as one of the best NFL GMs comes from the fact that even after Tom Brady left, and last year the Patriots were considered flushed, he has unearthed another newbie in Mac Jones and seems more than likely to make it to the playoffs once again. Whatever happens this season and in the future, Bill Belichick has been as astute a general manager as he has been a coach.

Edited by David Nyland