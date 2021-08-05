Top 5 head coaches-turned-coordinators to watch out for in the 2021 NFL season

News filtered yesterday through the grapevine (read: social media) that the former head coach of the New York Jets, Todd Bowles, has become the most valuable defensive coordinator in the NFL. He may not have impressed many observers as an NFL head coach, but he certainly put on a defensive masterclass as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

However, he is not alone in being a former NFL head coach currently plying his trade as a coordinator. Here are a few more who will form an integral part of the various NFL coaching teams in 2021.

Head coach turned coordinators in the 2021 NFL season

#1 - Steve Spagnuolo, Defensive Coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs

Steve Spagnuolo is an elite defensive coordinator. To date, he remains the only defensive coordinator to have won Super Bowls with two different franchises: the New York Giants in 2007 and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

However, his record as an NFL head coach is less than stellar. From 2009 to 2011 at the St. Louis Rams, he had a record of 11-41, the worst in franchise history. Even as interim head coach of the New York Giants in 2017, he had a losing record of 1-3.

#2 - Leslie Frazier, Defensive Coordinator, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills were going nowhere fast until 2016. Since then, under head coach Sean McDermott, they have reached the playoffs thrice, including the AFC Championship game last year. A key component of their success was defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who was additionally bestowed with the assistant head coach title this year.

"I love that defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was rewarded with the assistant head coach title. Frazier has been a valuable resource in so many different ways for Sean McDermott."



Buffalo receives high praise for Leslie Frazier promotion: https://t.co/Gmqn4mA58W pic.twitter.com/qETnGoikUn — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 10, 2020

He was also the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2010 to 2013. However, he was not quite as successful there, with a losing record of 21-33.

#3 - Dan Quinn, Defensive Coordinator, Dallas Cowboys

Dan Quinn made his name as the defensive coordinator with the Legion of Boom at the Seattle Seahawks from 2013 to 2014. His success led to a head coaching stint with the Atlanta Falcons. While not a failure by any stretch (taking them to Super Bowl LI), his tenure as an NFL head coach at Atlanta will be best remembered for his team's spectacular collapse in that game.

#4 - Anthony Lynn, Offensive Coordinator, Detroit Lions

Anthony Lynn acted as interim head coach of the Buffalo Bills in 2016. He was also the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017 to 2020. In LA, he racked up a 33-31 record and reached the playoffs once. This marks the first time he has taken on the role of offensive coordinator.

#5 - Gus Bradley, Defensive Coordinator, Las Vegas Raiders

Gus Bradley was the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks' legendary Legion of Boom from 2009 to 2012. He is also the former head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he lasted from 2013 to 2016. In four NFL seasons, his record stood at 14-48.

From 2017 to 2020, he was the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers before reprising the same role at the Las Vegas Raiders this season.

