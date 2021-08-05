What is Todd Bowles's net worth? Tampa Bay Buccaneers retain Bowles by making him the highest-paid DC in the NFL

Todd Bowles has had a long NFL career. The DC has now signed a new 3-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, adding to his list of achievements.

Bowles, a free safety, went undrafted in the 1986 NFL draft. He then signed with the Washington Redskins, now the Washington Football Team, and became the team's starting safety soon after. He was the starting free safety of the Washington side that won Super Bowl XXII.

Todd Bowles has a net worth of $25 million

Throughout his career, both as a player and a coach, Bowles has amassed significant wealth due to his achievements. Before the new deal, by some estimates, he was worth $25 million.

Bowles began his coaching career with the Miami Dolphins and worked his way up to being the team's interim head coach. He then moved to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he became the team's secondary coach. He would then go on to be the defensive coordinator at the Arizona Cardinals. His success there led him to win the best assistant coach of the year in 2014.

After his success as an assistant coach and a defensive coordinator, the New York Jets as head coach. After failing to achieve consistency, he parted ways with the organization in 2018. It was then that he joined in his current role as the defensive coordinator at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New deal for Todd Bowles

Todd Bowles has gone up in everyone's estimation, not least among Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, ever since their defense neutralized Patrick Mahomes in last season's Super Bowl. Hence, it was not surprising to see him awarded with a new deal.

The deal makes him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL, and is set to pay him $3 million per year, as reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. It replaces the final year of the existing agreement that he had. The numbers behind the deal are not surprising, considering Todd Bowles is widely regarded as future head coach material for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has previous experience in that role. Additionally, he is intimately familiar with Bruce Arians' system.

An idea of how important he is to the current team can be found in various players' reactions on social media and cold-hard statistics. Before joining, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were last in the number of yards allowed in the previous decade. He has since made their defense among the top ten in the NFL.

The #Bucs allowed THE MOST total yards in the NFL from 2009-2018 (10 seasons).



It took Todd Bowles just two years to turn the defense back into a top-10 unit (sixth-fewest yards allowed in 2020). — Evan Winter (@evan_winter) August 4, 2021

With returns like that, it is hard to argue with giving Todd Bowles a new deal!

