Super Bowl LV: 5 takeaways from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 victory over Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians finally accomplished his first NFL Super Bowl Championship on Sunday night. Arians who was announcing games on CBS, won his first Super Bowl on CBS. This is not the only thing that happened that was interesting during Super Bowl LV.

In Week 12, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regular season record fell to (7-5) after their home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday night, Tom Brady got his revenge by defeating the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs on Sunday, it gave Tom Brady his seventh Super Bowl Championship and his fifth Super Bowl MVP. It is crazy to think that the team who pushed the Buccaneers to (7-5) is the same team against whom he accomplished his 7th Super Bowl ring and 5th Super Bowl MVP.

With the Super Bowl game being over and the 2020-2021 NFL season wrapped up, both the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers left us with five takeaways to sit on until next season.

5) Leonard Fournette made a ton of money in the 2021 NFL playoffs

Super Bowl LV

Leonard Fournette's 2020-2021 NFL season did not start off very well. The running back was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars and was on the free agency list. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to terms with the former Jaguars running back to add depth to their back field.

Leonard Fournette joins 2008 Larry Fitzgerald and 1997 Terrell Davis as the only players to score a TD in 4 games within a single postseason. pic.twitter.com/9twWxk2EiI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2021

There was no question that Leonard Fournette was one of the top young running backs in the NFL. The big question which will begin to swarm in the next few weeks is: Will Leonard Fournette re-sign with the Buccaneers or head to a new team?

Advertisement

Whether Fournette stays in Tampa Bay or heads to another franchise he has made a lot of money for himself with his performance during the 2021 NFL playoffs.

4) Patrick Mahomes was pressured early and often in Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV showed something that has never been seen before during Patrick Mahomes career. Mahomes was pressured early and often. The Buccaneers pressure became too much for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and he finally folded.

Patrick Mahomes against the Bucs defense tonight: pic.twitter.com/GeQsaknR2y — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 8, 2021

Advertisement

Once the ball was snapped, Mahomes was instantly running backwards and scrambling around to attempt to make a play. What stood out the most is when Patrick Mahomes scrambled he got careless. Some of the throws were head scatchers.

This is understandable as Mahomes is only 25 and for the first time in his career a defense rattled him. Super Bowl LV was a great learning experience for Patrick Mahomes. One thing that we can guarantee is that Mahomes will improve and he will play in a ton of Super Bowls over the course of his ten year contract.