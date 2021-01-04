NFL: Chargers fire head coach Anthony Lynn

After four seasons, Anthony Lynn is out as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers on Monday fired Lynn, the team announced in a statement. Lynn fielded two straight losing seasons with the franchise.

"This morning I informed Anthony Lynn that we have made the decision to part ways with him as our head coach," Chargers owner Dean Spanos said the statement.

"I'm not sure there is another person in this league more respected as a human being than Anthony, and I want to sincerely express my deepest gratitude for his leadership during a time of great change for our organization."

Statement from Dean Spanos

The Chargers capped off the season on Sunday with a 38-21 win over the reigning league champion Kansas City Chiefs, but Los Angeles still finished at 7-9.

Lynn's tenure with the team started well, as he led the Chargers to records of 9-7 and 12-4, plus a playoff appearance, in his first two seasons, both times finishing as the runner-up in the AFC West.

But the past two campaigns have been ones to forget. Los Angeles went 5-11 last season and improved by only two wins this year.

"As we all know, this is a results-driven business and, simply put, the results of the past two years have fallen short of expectations," Spanos said. "Moving forward, we will redouble our efforts to both build and maintain a championship-caliber program.

"We have been innovative in many facets of our organization in recent years, and we need to carry that over to our entire operation. Our fans need to know that the Los Angeles Chargers are committed to consistent, winning football. The search for a new head coach will begin immediately."

Who could the Chargers hire to replace Lynn?

There is no shortage of candidates available to be the Chargers' next head coach.

Chargers job among the most appealing for head coaching candidates. It's LA ... And Justin Herbert is viewed inside the league as the next great QB. Having $29M + in cap space also helps.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has consistently been mentioned as a head coaching candidate, and its almost a sure bet that the Chargers will interview him for the job.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is another successful coordinator expected to take a head job somewhere. Both Saleh and Bieniemy on Monday were scheduled to interview for the Atlanta Falcons' head coaching job.

Another hotshot coordinator who could be a candidate is Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. A former offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama, as well as numerous other NFL teams, Daboll has worked wonders with young quarterback Josh Allen.

That would bode well for the Chargers, who boast talented quarterback Justin Herbert. In 2020, his first NFL season, Herbert threw for an impressive 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Former Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, who was fired earlier this season, is also in need of a job. If the Chargers prefer an experienced head coach, he would be a prime candidate.