5 NFL teams that won't be making the playoffs in 2021

Now that Week 13 has all but concluded, there are a handful of teams that will likely not be able to rebound from their losing season and make it to the playoffs. Crazier things have happened though on, as the saying goes, "any given Sunday." Look at the Miami Dolphins. They went from 1-7 to 6-7 and are now in talks for the playoffs.

However, certain teams will not be able to catch their divisional rivals with only four or five games left in the season. Here are five teams that won't be making the playoffs in 2021.

Which NFL teams are most likely to miss the playoffs?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Los Angeles Chargers

#5 - Houston Texans - (2-10)

The Houston Texans could be placed at #1 on this list, as they are the first team in the entire NFL to be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. They are most likely to miss the playoffs because, well, they are. However, the more exciting option is to just place them at the bottom and indicate they aren't making it past week 17.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX The Houston Texans are the first NFL team to be officially eliminated from playoff contention this season. The Houston Texans are the first NFL team to be officially eliminated from playoff contention this season. https://t.co/ViSNWOSbKf

There is no telling what may happen to David Culley, but the Texans need to do some heavy work to turn their team around in the 2022 season, especially with Deshaun Watson presumably being traded in the off-season.

#4 - Pittsburgh Steelers - (6-5)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a valiant effort this season, and it is now being heavily rumored that Ben Roethlisberger is going to retire, but this team has a tough road ahead to get to the playoffs.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Ben Roethlisberger expects this season to be his last as quarterback of the Steelers, per @AdamSchefter Ben Roethlisberger expects this season to be his last as quarterback of the Steelers, per @AdamSchefter https://t.co/Fju4XJlRln

The Steelers' last four games haven't helped their case in determining if they can make it back to the playoffs. They tied the Lions, lost to the Chargers and Bengals, and yesterday, they barely beat the Ravens. Their last five games are the Vikings, Chiefs, Titans, Browns and Ravens. It will be hard to get into the playoffs facing such a tough final stretch.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Windy Goodloe