NFL Trade Rumors: 3 QBs Raiders must consider to replace Derek Carr in 2022

Derek Carr has been with the Raiders since 2013 and has not won a playoff game. In his best chance to do so, he missed the game with a broken leg after a 12-4 season. If the Raiders are going to move on, it is going to be while they look for the next head coach of the team. Here are three quarterbacks the Raiders should strongly consider next season.

Who should replace Derek Carr?

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Of course, Aaron Rodgers has few reasons to join the Raiders and kick Carr to the curb. Aside from the warmer weather, the only other selling point would be that Rodgers would have as much power as he's ever had. No one in the Raiders' organization would be able to oppose him. Also, the Raiders would have to pay an arm and a leg to get him on the roster and find a place for Carr.

However, if they could get that miraculous addition, they'd instantly have a shot at taking out Kansas City, and this would give their fans a break from the rebuild that has been ongoing since the early 2000s.

New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks

Despite a down year with the Seahawks, Russell Wilson would be an amazing addition in Las Vegas. He will be completely healed from his finger injury and could boost the team into contention with Patrick Mahomes. Raiders fans would salivate at the idea of Wilson and Mahomes playing twice per year. However, like with Rodgers, it would be an uphill climb to get the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

While the Seahawks are 5-8, Wilson is having a great statistical season in the games he has played. To date, he's thrown 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while battling through injury. That is quite impressive and would be an instant upgrade in durability over Derek Carr.

#3 - Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson isn't available at the moment and could miss all of 2022, depending on how his numerous allegations are judged in the court of law. While his last season saw his team finish 4-12, Watson's youth and playmaking ability would boost the team into contention with the Kansas City Chiefs over Carr's current ability.

In 2020, his last season, Watson threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also completed over 70 percent of his throws. Compared to Carr's current 18 touchdowns and ten interceptions, Watson would come close to effectively doubling the offensive production through the air.

