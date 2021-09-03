Aaron Rodgers and fiancee Shailene Woodley to live separately during the 2021 NFL season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shocked everyone when he announced during his NFL MVP speech that he was engaged. While shouting out his fiancee, fans quickly figured out that he was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley.

The 37-year-old quarterback has said that he and Woodley had been dating and then engaged for many months before he decided to announce it to the public.

While Rodgers was a holdout during the majority of the offseason, he and the Packers agreed to re-negotiate his contract. Meaning that Rodgers will now be the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers for at least the 2021 NFL season.

Now it seems that his decision to return to the Packers will have him and Woodley living separately for the 2021 NFL season.

Why are Aaron Rodgers and his fiancee living apart this season?

When Aaron Rodgers decided to return to Green Bay, he did so without his fiancee. Actress Shailene Woodley apparently has a lot of acting work lined up this year, after Hollywood was essentially shut down last year due to the pandemic. Woodley won't be able to make the move to Green Bay to support Rodgers this season because of her previous work commitments.

In a recent interview with hauteliving.com, Rodgers spoke about his relationship with Shailene Woodley. Noting that they spent all offseason together, traveling because they anticipated a long distance relationship this fall.

Rodgers said in the interview:

"It's a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it's going to be a good thing," he explained.

"I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she's booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."

Rodgers and Woodley seem content with their arrangements for the upcoming season. Woodley had said that she wasn't a fan of sports when she met Rodgers. She even said because the stadiums were closed last season, she hasn't had the opportunity to support her fiancee on the field as of yet. Whether she will be able to make it to a Green Bay Packers game this season remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers will look to defend his reigning NFL MVP award from the 2020 NFL season when he and the Packers were just one game shy of a trip to the Super Bowl.

