How did Aaron Rodgers meet Shailene Woodley? What is the age difference between Shailene Woodley and the NFL MVP?

When the world was going through a tough time with the COVID-19 pandemic. Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley found love with each other during an interesting time.

Shailene Woodley gave a brief description of how she and Rodgers met, but a tip gave one publication the story of how the two met.

"When I first met him, I think my dog like pulled me aside and was like, 'if you don't date this dude, I will disown you as my mother, because the three feet that I run with you when you throw a ball is nothing compared to the marathon I'm able to run with him.'"

Rodgers and Woodley have an interesting relationship because Shailene knew nothing about the sport before meeting Rodgers. Shailene Woodley knew that Rodgers was a football guy, but she mentioned that she didn't know what kind of football guy.

"We met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game. I didn't really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I know he was a football guy, but I didn't know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I'm constantly learning."

Nine-time Pro Bowler Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are done traveling this off-season. Instead of worrying about his situation with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers was in Hawaii relaxing with Woodley.

After announcing their engagement, @ShaileneWoodley & @AaronRodgers12 took some time to themselves. “We were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about it] for a little while & live in our little bubble,’” ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ star says https://t.co/NlamYHyDHt pic.twitter.com/KsQV7np1aB — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 16, 2021

Before getting engaged to Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers was in a relationship with retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. According to Terez Owens, Danica Patrick introduced Rodgers and Woodley.

Owens received a tip that Danica was devastated about introducing Rodgers and Woodley.

"It seemed like Aaron had found his perfect partner in Danica Patrick. Danica had no idea when she introduced actress Shailene Woodley to Aaron that Shailene would make a play for him. Shailene and Aaron were quite cozy in Lake Tahoe. Looks like Aaron traded to a much younger girlfriend. Danica is devastated by Aaron's betrayal."

The relationship between Woodley and Rodgers has brought a lot of curiosity from Packers fans. With all the drama on the field, Aaron Rodgers seems to have his life figured out off the field with Woodley.

How big of an age gap is between Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley?

Aaron Rodgers and fiancee Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers traded in Danica Patrick, who was in her late 30s, for a significantly younger woman. Shailene Woodley was born November 15, 1991, in San Bernardino County, California.

🚨🚨Aaron Rodgers🚨🚨



“I’m going to enjoy the hell out of this week. And then get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks” pic.twitter.com/P39HoYceJb — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) July 10, 2021

The age gap between Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers is eight years, with Rodgers being born December 2, 1983, in Chico, California. Rodgers and Woodley prove that age is only a number when it comes to falling in love with someone.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar