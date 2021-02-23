Fans react as Aaron Rodgers' engagement to Shailene Woodley is confirmed

Aaron Rodgers' engagement was confirmed by his fiancee, Shailene Woodley In an interview on The Tonight Show.

Shailene Woodley revealed to Jimmy Fallon that Aaron Rodgers and her were engaged. She implied that this had been the case for a while and to them, it was “old news.”

When questioned about her knowledge of Football, she said that she didn’t really know how famous Aaron Rodgers was when they met. It seems she still doesn't understand because she refers to him as a "ball thrower".

To use her exact wording:

“I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed… I’ve never seen one football game before. I just didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports… I knew he was a Football guy but not what kind of Football guy he was…”

Some fans have not received this well. Many view Rodgers as a football prodigy and have taken offense to his fiancee for not keeping up with his work.

It’s going to be ok I promise — AJ, possible fan of sports (@NFLOwnerGBP) February 23, 2021

Shaileen, respectfully, he’s not just “good at sports”. He’s arguably the best to ever throw a football, please show some damn respect. Smh — Andrew Roensch (@aroensch32) February 23, 2021

In @shailenewoodley defense , us @packers fans are just learning about you. We recognize you from that one thing , with that guy. We are not that bad, come enjoy a beer with us ! — SidVicious (@BadgerSid) February 23, 2021

Others are just happy for the two because marriage is a happy event.

So happy for them 🥰🥰 https://t.co/ACvLA9KGxd — Stream BE ᴮᴱ💜 | 开✴︎ (@AnnetteReid247) February 23, 2021

I think it's awesome that she has no clue just how legendary her fiance is. She's genuinely not ashamed to say it. I sincerely hope they have a fantastic life together. — JEFF PODRUG (@JPOD1252) February 23, 2021

Regardless of how their fans view it, the two are happy and in love. The couple are yet to announce when they plan to get married, but if the engagement has been old news, their wedding date will likely be coming soon.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were not raised in the same environment

Shailene Woodly is known for her role as Lindsey Mills in Snowden and Hazel Grace Lancaster in The Fault in Our Stars. As a child, she became an actress when she was ten years old while growing up in California. Her parents work in the education system and apparently wanted her to focus on a good education rather than sports.

Hopefully their marriage finally breaks the curse of the giant Lombardi trophy pic.twitter.com/8MBkiUh0bi — bog creature (@el_pitboss) February 23, 2021

I love the fact that she adore Rodgers for his acumen and not his ability to throw the football. — Kalifa Juwara (@leefo2u) February 23, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is an NFL Quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. Many consider him one of the best Quarterbacks of all time. He moved around a lot as a child but because his father was a former Football player for the Chico State Wildcats, he was encouraged to play in sports.

I like him. I like her. Would I have put them together as a couple? No. But I think that’s what makes it sort of great. ❤️❤️ — Katie Gribben (@KatieGribben4) February 23, 2021

Somehow, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers found each other and fell in love. Their romance has only been revealed this month, but they’ve been together long enough to know they’d like to get married.

