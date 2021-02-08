NFL: Who is Aaron Rodgers' fiancé?

Shailene Woodley is reported to be Aaron Rodgers' fiance. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had one crazy 2020 NFL season for himself, playing at his best at the age of 37 and taking the Packers to the NFC Conference Championship game. While the Packers unfortunately lost, there was plenty to still celebrate, including the potential MVP award that Rodgers could get.

𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹‼️



Aaron Rodgers wins the 2020 NFL MVP Award! His 3 MVPs ties him with 3 others for the 2nd most behind Manning’s 5



Peyton Manning: 5

Aaron Rodgers: 3

Tom Brady: 3

Brett Favre: 3

Jim Brown: 3

Joe Montana: 2

Kurt Warner: 2

Steve Young: 2

Everyone else: 1 pic.twitter.com/xKJ8pspQee — Hogg (@HoggNFL) February 7, 2021

And it came true, as Rodgers received his third MVP award. But on top of all that, Rodgers had more to celebrate. In his speech on Saturday night, Rodgers mentioned that he was engaged. Of course from experience, Rodgers likes to keep his personal life private, which he rightfully can. But that has spurred some rumors as to who his fiance is.

Who is Aaron Rodgers' future wife?

Shailene Woodley -Green Carpet Fashion Awards - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020

It has been reported that Aaron Rodgers is engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. The reports of them dating/being in a relationship only surfaced earlier this week, which is expectedwith Rodgers keeping his personal life very private.

Woodley, 29, has acted in several popular movies including the Divergent series, The Fault in Our Stars, Insurgent, Snowden, and several others.

This isn't Rodgers first rodeo, however, Aaron Rodgers dated actress Olivia Munn between 2014 and 2017 before the relationship was broken off. He would go on to date NASCAR driver Danica Patrick for over two years before that relationship ended in 2020.

Aaron Rodgers’ MVP acceptance speech (via @NFL) and yes he spoke the words “engaged” and “fiancée”



pic.twitter.com/seRHmnPCr8 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) February 7, 2021

Aaron Rodgers was never engaged to either Munn or Patrick. Considering the relationship was speculated in the middle of 2020, Woodley and Rodgers have progressed more than Rodgers did with Munn and Patrick.

It's unclear when the wedding is, but now that the offseason is here, Aaron Rodgers could head to California, where Woodley likely lives. The two have been in a long-distance relationship due to COVID-19 and could be back together soon.