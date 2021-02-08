2020 NFL MVP Award Voting Breakdown

Without a doubt, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was the most deserving player for the league MVP award in 2020.

Rodgers was up against two other QB's for the MVP award: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Allen certainly was a much-improved QB in the 2020 regular season, having his best career statistically since being drafted by the Bills in 2018.

As for Mahomes, he was still the $477 million QB that the Chiefs extended for another 10 years, but it wasn't as impressive as his 2018 career when he won the league MVP.

With all that being said, Rodgers was not a unanimous choice by voters this year.

NFL MVP Award: Rodgers was six votes shy of being unanimous

While it should have been a given that Rodgers would win the MVP award by the end of the 2020 regular season, some voters still believed in other players over him.

MVP voting:



Aaron Rodgers: 44

Josh Allen: 4

Patrick Mahomes: 2 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2021

That's right, Allen had more votes than Mahomes, and he rightfully did. Allen led Mahomes in most categories during the regular season, and was one of the biggest reasons for the Bills to be crowned AFC East champions, as well as make it all the way to the AFC conference championship playoffs.

Rodgers had a regular season rating of 121.5, which was the highest by any QB in the league. He led in completion percentage (70.7%), touchdowns (48), touchdown percentage (9.1), and interception percentage (1.0%).

Advertisement

It goes to show how age is just a number. At 37-years-old, Rodgers continues to play like a future hall-of-fame QB does. Both him and Tom Brady have shown that anything is possible no matter how old you are getting.

While there was speculation of Rodgers leaving the Packers, he likely will not do such a thing, as he has had more success with HC Matt LaFleur on the field than any other HC, despite winning only one Super Bowl in the past.