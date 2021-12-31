"I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it"- Ben Roethlisberger embarking on final home game of his career

Since the start of training camp this summer, there have been rumors that Ben Roethlisberger was entering his last NFL season. Just a few weeks ago, the rumors became even stronger as sources began to leak that Roethlisberger had told them that he planned to hang up his cleats at the end of the season.

Roethlisberger himself has remained tight-lipped on the subject of retirement. Each time he has been asked about it, he's answered that he was just focused on the week's game. But now, as the season winds down, Roethlisberger has confirmed that this is it.

On Thursday morning, Ben Roethlisberger spoke to reporters ahead of the Steelers' final home game of the season. Roethlisberger confirmed that he'll play the final home game of his career.

“I don’t ever speak in definites or guarantees, that’s just not what I’ve ever done or who I am," Roethlisberger said. "But looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it. Regular season, that is — I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen. But in the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular season, signs are pointing that way, this could be it.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns on Monday night for the final home game of the season. This is a must-win for the Steelers, if they want to have any chance at making a playoff run this season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have an outside chance of making the playoffs this season. The first step is to win out and hope that other teams on the bubble lose out. Those bubble teams include the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as the fellow AFC North rival, the Baltimore Ravens, who have faltered as of late. Defeating the divisional foes, the Cleveland Browns, is the first step.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 7-7-1, whereas the Cleveland Browns sit at 7-8.

Roethlisberger said that he will further discuss his decision to retire when the Steelers' season is officially over. But for now, it's all eyes on the Cleveland Browns, a matchup that is always worth a full-price ticket, and this one could end up being one of the best between the AFC North rivals.

