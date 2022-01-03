5 NFL HCs on the hot seat as 2021 regular season nears its end

At the conclusion of every NFL season, and sometimes, even before then, there are always head coaching changes. In the 2021 NFL season, head coach Urban Meyer has already been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars while head coach John Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders "mutually" decided to part ways. Here are five more head coaches that could lose their jobs before next season.

NFL head coaches on the hot seat

#1 - Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy

It comes as a surprise to many that Matt Nagy hasn't already been fired. There were rumors that he would be let go following the Thanksgiving Day game, but that, ultimately, didn't happen. It appears as though the Chicago Bears organization will wait until after the season to make their decision. They are 5-10 entering NFL Week 17 and will more than likely be in the market for a new head coach next year.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron The Bears are likely to fire Matt Nagy this offseason and begin their search for a new coach after Week 18, per @RapSheet The Bears are likely to fire Matt Nagy this offseason and begin their search for a new coach after Week 18, per @RapSheet https://t.co/nul6nFn93V

#2 - Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Pete Carroll

Major changes could come this offseason for the Seattle Seahawks. There are many reports that Russell Wilson is going to demand a trade after the season. It may also be time for the Seahawks to move on from Pete Carroll. He has been with the organization for over a decade and has found much success, including a Super Bowl victory with Russell Wilson.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX The Seahawks will finish with a losing record at home for the first time under Pete Carroll. The Seahawks will finish with a losing record at home for the first time under Pete Carroll. https://t.co/OGzcyIcLqj

The Seahawks have been one of the most disappointing teams of the 2021 NFL season. They entered the year with expectations of competing for a Super Bowl, but it hasn't played out that way. They enter NFL Week 17 with just a 5-10 record, so it may be time for a fresh start in Seattle. It would be shocking if both Carroll and Wilson returned. At least one, if not both, will likely be gone next year.

