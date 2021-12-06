3 possible landing spots for former Panthers OC Joe Brady

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady was officially released by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He reportedly had some some differences in offensive philosophy with head coach Matt Rhule and there may have been added pressure from owner David Tepper.

Last offseason, Joe Brady was one of the hot candidates being talked about as a future head coach in the NFL. He even interviewed for several NFL teams head coaching job openings. It will be interesting to see if any teams this offseason still view him as a head coaching candidate.

Joe Brady's NFL future in jeopardy?

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron The Panthers have fired OC Joe Brady The Panthers have fired OC Joe Brady https://t.co/ELQvMnavWK

Just because Joe Brady was fired as the offensive coordinator of the Panthers doesn't mean he can no longer land a head coaching job. That is still one of the possibilities for him in 2022. He could also be hired as an offensive coordinator with a different NFL team or even go back to coaching in college football.

Joe Brady found most of his success with LSU as their offensive coordinator when they won the National Championship and set a ton of offensive records. He was also previously on the New Orleans Saints coaching staff. There are several possibilities for Joe Brady moving forward, but if he remains in the NFL, here are three possible landing spots.

Possible landing spots for Joe Brady in the NFL

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Last January, Joe Brady had five NFL head coaching interviews. But the #Panthers have been one of the NFL's least-productive offenses two years in a row and there were signs Brady and Matt Rhule weren't on the same page. Big changes coming off the bye with Brady out. Last January, Joe Brady had five NFL head coaching interviews. But the #Panthers have been one of the NFL's least-productive offenses two years in a row and there were signs Brady and Matt Rhule weren't on the same page. Big changes coming off the bye with Brady out.

#1 - New York Giants

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett

The New York Giants recently fired their offensive coordinator, Jason Garrett, so they are in the market for a new one. Joe Brady is a young and innovative coach who could potentially help struggling quarterback Daniel Jones. The Giants averaged the seventh fewest points per game this season.

If the Giants decide to move on from Jones, Joe Brady can help them design a new offensive system for the quarterback coming in. The Giants have two of the top ten NFL draft picks this season, so they will have flexibility. They can select a quarterback in the draft or use the picks in a trade if they want to make a change from Jones.

The future of Joe Judge as head coach of the Giants is uncertain as well. He is on the verge of his second consecutive losing season. Joe Brady could be hired as the offensive coordinator next year and a potential future replacement for Joe Judge if he loses his job as head coach.

#2 - Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy

Head coach Matt Nagy is more than likely going to be fired at the end of this season. The Chicago Bears have just a 4-8 record and their offense scores the fourth-lowest number of points per game in the NFL. Offense is supposed to be Matt Nagy's specialty.

Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith Matt Nagy is coaching like a guy who has accepted that he's fired and just wants to go quietly. Matt Nagy is coaching like a guy who has accepted that he's fired and just wants to go quietly.

Joe Brady will bring a new offense to the Bears and their rookie quarterback, Justin Fields. He could be hired either as the head coach or the offensive coordinator. The Bears' focus moving forward needs to be all about doing what's best for their young quarterback, who they selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. A pairing with Joe Brady could be an option for them.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll

There has been some turmoil in Seattle this year. The Seahawks have a disappointing 3-8 record while scoring the eighth lowest number of points per game. Prior to the start of the season, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson requested a trade. Part of the reason why is because he doesn't agree with the style of offense that head coach Pete Carroll wants to use.

Pete Carroll is the oldest head coach in the NFL and has been with the Seahawks for more than a decade. With the way this season is going, it would not be out of the question for the Seahawks organization to make a change at head coach. If switching head coaches means that Russell Wilson will no longer request a trade, it could definitely happen.

Joe Brady brings a style of offensive philosophy that is the opposite of Carroll's. While Carroll wants to play conservatively and focus on establishing a run, Brady brings an innovative passing attack. Pairing Joe Brady with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' strong wide receivers would have explosive potential.

