What teams could Russell Wilson play for if not Seattle Seahawks?

There is growing speculation and concern that Russell Wilson will finally move on from the Seattle Seahawks after this season. Wilson has not been happy with the organization for quite some time and the team is currently losing games at a rapid rate. Whether or not Wilson is purposely playing worse than usual to secure his exit, the Seahawks are mired in a bad record and even worse structural issues.

If Russell Wilson becomes a free agent, or rather if there are teams that are needing his services or wanting to bring him over, who would they be?

Which team is the best fit for Russell Wilson?

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are quite a good match for Wilson, and they have been building themselves up as a young and tough team these past few seasons. They can be sneakily good on both offense and defense, though they currently have Teddy Bridgewater seemingly holding them back from greater heights.

Bridgewater is not a terrible quarterback by any means, but his inconsistencies are what has placed him on the bench as a backup or always in talks of being moved elsewhere. That is the case again this season, as he has taken over starting duties. Wilson and the Broncos would be a perfect fit, as he is still young in his career and would benefit greatly from a good offensive line and running game.

Washington Football Team

Taylor Heinicke has been a bright spot for the Washington Football Team, but it may not be enough to land him a starting role moving forward. The WFT is also a younger team that has a lot of upsides, especially in receiver Terry McLaurin. Russell Wilson would likely be able to truly show off his arm with another receiver that can stretch the field, like McLaurin.

The WFT defense has also been coming along nicely and will be much better next season when Chase Young returns. Having a competent defense is what Wilson would need, so his entire focus could be on bolstering the WFT offense with new receivers that pair well with McLaurin.

New Orleans Saints

The jury is still out on whether or not Jameis Winston can be the long-term answer at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. Even as they extended Taysom Hill, the Saints lacked a stalwart quarterback that could truly get them through the trenches and win crucial games.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #Saints appear poised to make a QB change. Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps this week in practice in preparation to face the #Cowboys . Trevor Siemian is taking No. 2 reps. Sources: The #Saints appear poised to make a QB change. Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps this week in practice in preparation to face the #Cowboys. Trevor Siemian is taking No. 2 reps.

Wilson will be a perfect fit for Marquez Callaway and Michael Thomas when he returns for the 2022 season. Thomas might also much rather have Wilson throwing him the ball than exercise his options to be shopped somewhere else. Wilson could truly make some noise with the Saints.

Edited by Piyush Bisht