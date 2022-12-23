Get Madden NFL 23 at 50% off on the Steam Winter Sale 2022

The Steam Winter Sale 2022, with over thousands of discounts, has suddenly made the Madden NFL 23 extremely lucrative for new buyers. As part of the annual sale, the American football simulator offers a tremendous bargain to users worldwide, who can kick off their journey without burning a hole through their wallets.

The Madden series has been the go-to destination for all who love American football and are passionate followers of the game. It's the most realistic simulator available on the market and has some outstanding features.

The developers have worked on certain flaws since the title was released. Despite the remaining concerns, the Steam Winter Sale 2022 makes things much more interesting with a huge discount.

Moreover, the offer covers all the available editions of the game. This provides even greater flexibility as players can pick based on their needs and demands. Let's look at how much each edition of the Madden NFL 23 will cost on the sale and which one a new buyer should get.

Madden NFL 23 has suddenly become much more affordable thanks to the Steam Winter Sale 2022

Madden NFL 23 was released worldwide on August 19, 2022, and it has yet to complete six months in circulation. It has been a mixed success so far, as there have been some major grievances from the community. Some of the earlier problems have been fixed, making the title much better than what it used to be.

New players can now bypass some of those earlier problems and save 50% of their budget. The latest entry to the Madden NFL series usually costs $59.99 for the Standard Edition but will cost only $29.99 to purchase during the Steam Winter Sale 2022.

The Standard Edition comes with the full game, with plenty of content for all the players. There's Madden Ultimate Team, similar to FIFA 23's Ultimate Team. It allows players to make custom squads with special cards and then take on each other for different rewards. Fans can play directly against others or teams controlled by AI.

Plenty of special content is launched throughout the Madden Ultimate Team, including unique cards. That's not all, as Madden NFL 23 also offers the Face of the Franchise mode. It allows players to take an annual contract for any of the 32 real-life franchises and prove it all on the virtual pitch.

The League mode allows players to pick any franchise they want and take it to newfound glory. There's plenty to do, from managing the tactics and the squad to transferring the best talent. Interested buyers should pick the game up since it's enjoying big discounts on the Steam Winter Sale 2022.

