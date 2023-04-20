When will Madden 24 release? 5 things to know about EA Sports' 'make or break' game

While Madden 24 has no official release date, football fans can make a calculated guess as to when the EA Sports' 'make or break' game will come out.

Following the usual schedule, it is predicted that Madden will be released worldwide on Friday, August 18, 2023. This would follow the pattern of previous Madden games, generally released on the third Friday of August.

This means we might see early access for Madden available to players on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Five things to know about Madden 24

Here are five things you need to know about Madden 24.

1. The Launch Date

EA Sports continues to remain silent about when it plans to officially launch Madden, but the company typically showcases the game months before the official release date.

Last year, the first official Madden 23 details were dropped in early June. Hence, barring significant changes, you can expect the first Madden announcements to come sometime in June.

2. The Release Date

Madden 24 will likely land sometime in Q2. EA's Q2 stretches from July to September. As such, football gaming enthusiasts can expect the official Madden 24 release date to arrive in August ahead of the NFL season. The 2023-2024 NFL season is set to begin on September 7, but Madden should be out on shelves weeks before that.

3. The Cover Star

Madden's 22 cover featured the GOAT, Tom Brady, and the "Baby GOAT," Patrick Mahomes, side-by-side in a crossover for the ages. On the other hand, Madden 23 put the late great John Madden on all of the game’s covers.

Josh Allen, Justin Jefferson, Joe Burrow, and Josh Jacobs are being mooted as the next cover star.

4. The Editions

We expect Madden 24 to follow EA’s familiar formula: a no-frills standard edition and one or two bundles with some extras aimed at those who plan to invest a lot of time in the game.

5. The Consoles

While some things are yet to be confirmed, it's doubtful that EA Sports will drop any playable consoles from last year's edition.

You can expect Madden to support the following platforms:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

Xbox One X

Xbox One S

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4 Pro

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 Slim

Windows

Madden 24 will not be available on PS3 or Xbox 360.

