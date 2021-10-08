Tom Brady Madden 22 rating: QB gets elevated to 99-club after setting passing yards record

For those who think that Tom Brady didn't get enough credit for setting the record for most passing yards in history on Sunday, EA has thrown you a bone. In Madden 22, Tom Brady was on the game's cover but wasn't given 99 overall status. However, EA Sports has made adjustments to fix the problem.

Tom Brady's ascendance to the 99 overall club

Tom Brady's rating has been elevated to a 99 overall in the game after his accomplishment on Sunday Night Football. It is unclear what specific ratings were adjusted to raise his overall rating, but it seems the odds are good that Brady won't suddenly be sprinting around like Lamar Jackson.

The adjustment moves Brady from a 97 overall rating to a 99 overall rating. He joins Jalen Ramsey, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Aaron Donald and Justin Tucker. However, the rating adjustment is only temporary, according to Bleacher Report.

Brady's rating will decrease at a future time. Justin Tucker and Tom Brady are the only such temporary 99 overall players in the game. Tucker was elevated after setting a new NFL record for the longest field goal in a game. Tucker's record kick came from 66 yards out and unseated Matt Praters' 65-yard field goal in Denver.

Of course, there are options for those wishing to play with a 99 overall Brady at all times. Those willing to put in the elbow grease could have a 99 overall Tom Brady in offline modes with a few quick steps. Go into the roster screen in the settings on the main menu, find Tom Brady, and edit his skills. Specific step-by-step instructions are available on Youtube after a quick search.

Of course, it isn't as official as to when EA sets the rating, but Brady fans can make due when the celebration rating wears off. On the other hand, Madden Ultimate Team players will likely eventually buy a 99 overall card of Tom Brady to be used in the Madden Ultimate Team's online mode.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots

Depending on the time of year, the cost of a 99 overall Tom Brady card could vary. The most expensive time to buy it will be when it first releases. It could easily cost millions of in-game coins and hundreds of dollars depending on the method used to earn the coins required to buy the card in the in-game store. However, by June, prices will come down and the card could essentially be earned for free.

It would take tens of hours of grinding to pay for, but those inclined could play with a 99 overall Tom Brady online in the newest version of Madden for free if they're patient and willing to grind.

