How many more years does Tom Brady have left in the NFL?

Tom Brady is in his 21st NFL season, and he's starting to make people question how many more years he has left to play football.

Tom Brady is 43 years old. When his current $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expires, Brady will be approaching 45 years old.

Let's answer the big question of how many more years Tom Brady has left in the NFL.

Tom Brady's stats since turning 40 years old

2017 NFL Season:

Before the 2017 NFL Season, Tom Brady would turn 40 years old and wanted to keep playing football. The 2017 NFL Season was an amazing year for the veteran quarterback. Brady would be named the NFL MVP in the 2017 NFL Season for the New England Patriots.

Even though Brady and the Patriots fell short in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, he still put together an amazing year for being 40. Lets break down Tom Brady's 2017 NFL MVP Season.

66.3% completion percentage

4,577 passing yards

32 touchdowns

8 interceptions

286.1 passing yards per game

Advertisement

Tom Brady would be the oldest player in NFL history to bring home the NFL MVP Award in the 2017 NFL Season.

2018 NFL Season:

In the 2018 NFL Season, Tom Brady would see a drop in his numbers and a rise in interceptions. People began questioning if father time was finally catching up with the future Hall-of-Famer. Lets take a look at how Tom Brady's 2018 NFL Season turned out.

65.8% completion percentage

4,355 passing yards

29 passing touchdowns

11 interceptions

272.2 passing yards per game

The New England Patriots would win the 2018 Super Bowl even with the drop in numbers for Tom Brady. He would be the oldest non-kicker to play in an NFL Super Bowl game.

2019 NFL Season:

Tom Brady entered the 2019 NFL Season at the age of 42. Brady would start all 16 games of the 2019 NFL Season for the New England Patriots. At the age of 42, Tom Brady still put together a great year.

60.8% completion percentage

4,057 passing yards

24 touchdowns

8 interceptions

253.6 passing yards per game

Even though the New England Patriots made a quick exit in the 2019 NFL Playoffs, Tom Brady still had a great year. He put up the numbers with the least amount of talent at the wide receiver position. Julian Edelman was the only receiver to reach 100 receptions. The next closest player to Edelman was running back James White with 72 receptions.

Advertisement

2020 NFL Season:

Tom Brady decided to walk away from the New England Patriots after 20 years with the franchise. He would sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and would enter the 2020 NFL Season at the age of 43. At 43 Tom Brady has put up great numbers with two games left in the season.

65.1% completion percentage

3,886 passing yards

32 touchdowns

11 interceptions

277.6 passing yards per game

Brady's contract is through the 2021 NFL Season. He has the opportunity to be the oldest NFL player to win a Super Bowl. He is currently the oldest player to be on an active NFL Roster. At the age of 43, Tom Brady has turned around a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team and is about to take them into the playoffs for the first time since the 2007 NFL Season.

When will Tom Brady hang it up and call it a career?

Tom Brady is on contract through the 2021 NFL Season, but could we see him play longer. Brady has went on record stating that he would like to play well into his 40's. If Brady keeps playing at the level he is playing at now we could see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers resign him for another year.

We could see Tom Brady retire if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl this year or next year. If Brady does not win the Super Bowl in the next two seasons we could see him play one more year. This would take Tom Brady into 2022 NFL Season.

Tom Brady is the gift that keeps on giving! #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/pTai52KCzX — Tompa Brady (@Tommy6Rings) December 24, 2020

The 2022 NFL Season would be the last season before Tom Brady hangs it up and calls it a career. As long as the veteran quarterback can stay free of any serious injury, the 2022 NFL Season would be his last. Tom Brady will go down as the G.O.A.T. and will walk away from football. To cap off his farewell tour, Tom Brady will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl and walk out into the sunset with his seventh Super Bowl ring.