Madden 23 Mission MUT program: All factions, new cards, and more

The Mission MUT program is now live in Madden 23, bringing new cards and events for the players. The latest promo takes heavy inspiration from outer space, which is understandable by the card designs. It has certainly accentuated the unique aspect of the program, which includes some terrific options for players and their MUT squads. The release of the new program comes a day after it was revealed on April 12.

Players are eager to learn more and can now enjoy the first set of content. As mentioned above, the new cards will certainly be a major topic of interest, and EA Sports has divided the total pool into two parts – the Team 1 cards and a Renegade Champion Richard Lane item.

Let's find out all the details about the new cards and the Madden 23 Mission MUT program in general

The Madden 23 Mission MUT program feels quite innovative regarding overall theme and available cards

The Mission MUT program is structured innovatively, as there are basic promo cards. These items have high stats and overall, and could be a great addition to anyone's team in Madden 23.

Madden Ultimate Team @EASPORTS_MUT



Choose a Faction Captain and assemble your crew to receive ratings boosts! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Explore the depths of the MUTverse with Mission MUT tomorrowChoose a Faction Captain and assemble your crew to receive ratings boosts! #Madden23 Explore the depths of the MUTverse with Mission MUT tomorrow 🚀Choose a Faction Captain and assemble your crew to receive ratings boosts! #Madden23 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LkaJ0ylqd6

Limited Editions

Tua Tagovailoa (QB) – Dolphins – 98 Overall

Justin Simmons (FS) – Broncos – 99 Overall

Champions (98 Overall)

Jimmy Smith (WR) – Jaguars

Antonio Gates (FS) – Chargers

Heroes (96 Overall)

Bailey Zappe (QB) – Patriots

Chase Claypool (WR) – Bears

Ed Engram (RG) – Vikings

Cordell Volson (LG) – Bengals

Justin Madubuike (LE) – Ravens

Jarrad Davis (MLB) – Giants

Azeez Al-Shaair (LOLB) – 49ers

Coby Bryant (CB) – Seahawks

The Mission MUT program has three captains leading their factions. Each has its own four-man crew, and securing a complete set will provide players with interesting boosts. Here are the three captains and their associated factions:

Reggie Gilliam's G-Force

Quay Walker's Wayfarers

Tyron Smith's Spacemen

Each Madden 23 player can select only one faction, opening up the next part of the challenge. They can be picked up after completing the "Launch: Engage" Challenge. This will usher in the next set of events, including four crew members and more rewards.

It's worth noting that players will need the captain and all crew members to unlock the special boost. The crew member cards will be available at Tier two, seven, and sixteen of the Mission MUT field pass.

Finally, there's the 99-rated Richard Lane's Renegade Champion item. This won't be an easy one to obtain since players will need to complete his set. They must get the two Champions cards mentioned above. Hence, getting the Ultimate prize could be an expensive affair.

