Madden 23 early access: All MUT challenges and how to unlock Bonus Coins

Madden 23 is accessible early starting today, August 16, 2022, for those who have the EA Play Subscription or have pre-purchased the All-Madden Edition of the title before the official release.

With the title officially dropping on August 19, players can get their hands on the game three days early and try out some of the new features that the latest franchise entry brings to the table.

Those with early access will be able to try out the Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) challenges for a limited time, which will disappear once the official game launches. These MUT challenges will help users get their hands on a cumulative bonus of 23,000 coins, which is something those with early access are advised to try.

Madden 23 fans trying the ten-hour free trial through the EA Play Subscription need to prioritize these challenges if they feel like continuing with the title later. The bonus coins can help gamers get a better start to the game compared to what the title will offer on default.

Madden 23 MUT challenges guide

Players with access to EA Play Subscription and the All-Madden edition will have exclusive access to ten MUT challenges that will offer them bonus coins and help them have a better start to the title.

The MUT challenges in Madden 23 are relatively easy, and fans who have been annual MUT users will have a somewhat easier time as the system will feel familiar.

However, for those new to a Madden title, MUT challenges are one of the best sources of coins in the title, and each challenge will give them a maximum of 400 depending on the number of starts they earn.

There will be two difficulty options that will grant one or two stars, and upon beating the challenges, gamers will get a third star if they complete the optional challenge as well.

Here is a list of all the MUT challenges and objective requirements in Madden 23:

1) 23 For You!

Mission: Players will need to gain 23 yards on the drive.

Players will need to gain 23 yards on the drive. Bonus objective: Rushing for 10 yards and not doing it for more than five plays.

2) Winning It All

Mission: Score a touchdown.

Score a touchdown. Bonus objective: Making it a passing touchdown and receiving 5+ rushing yards.

3) Dr. Jekyll?

Mission: Do not allow a passing touchdown.

Do not allow a passing touchdown. Bonus objective: To not allow any touchdowns at all and not allow more than 23 rushing yards.

4) 12 and 23

Mission: Gain 23+ passing yards in six plays or fewer.

Gain 23+ passing yards in six plays or fewer. Bonus objective: Obtaining the yard required in four or fewer players along with completing a pass in two different ways.

5) Going the Distance

Mission: Score 3+ points on the drive.

Score 3+ points on the drive. Bonus objective: Will require passing for 23+ yards and rushing for 10+ yards.

6) Veintitres

Mission: Get a first down and score a touchdown on the same drive.

Get a first down and score a touchdown on the same drive. Bonus objective: Gain 5+ yards on first play and rush for 5+ yards total

7) 23 MPH

Missions: Score a rushing touchdown.

Score a rushing touchdown. Bonus objective: Rush for 23+ yards in six plays or fewer and get two or more first downs.

8) Stop The Offense!

Mission: Don't allow a touchdown.

Don't allow a touchdown. Bonus objective: Do not allow more than 23 yards and no passing yards on the first play

9) 23 Years In The Making

Mission: Score a touchdown

Score a touchdown Bonus objective: Pass for 60+ yards total and pass for 20+ yards in three plays

10) The Early Bird Special

Mission: Win the game

Win the game Bonus objective: Score 7+ points and not allow the opponent to score a touchdown

When completed with three starts, all the Madden 23 MUT objectives will offer users as many as 23,000 coins. This might not look much in the grand scheme of things regarding the title, but it will give them a favorable start.

