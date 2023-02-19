5 biggest crowd reactions in WWE recently

There have been plenty of huge and memorable crowd reactions in WWE recently. From surprise returns to an unexpected turnout of a segment or match, these were truly unforgettable experiences for the fans.

Now that WWE has entered WrestleMania season, the promotion is hyping up fans with top notch matches and intensifying some of its ongoing storylines. Recent premium live events like this year’s Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber have seen a number of huge pops as both pay-per-views featured nothing but excellent matches.

There are too many WWE moments to fit in on this list so here are just five of the most notable ones.

#5. Logan Paul’s interference during the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

The recently concluded men’s Elimination Chamber brawl was a superb match where every competitor got a chance to shine. However, there was a spot during the match that was ill-received by fans.

This was when the other half of The Street Profits Montez Ford got knocked out cold and had to be assisted out of the ring. While officials were busy tending to the WWE Superstar, Logan Paul came out of nowhere, entered the ring, and attacked Seth Rollins.

This act earned him massive negative crowd reactions as boos were heard around The Bell Center in Montreal. In line with this, it may well seem that rumors about Paul and Rollins locking horns at this year’s WrestleMania have been confirmed.

#4. Montez Ford crashing down on his opponents at Elimination Chamber

Despite getting eliminated at this year’s Elimination Chamber, the Street Profits’ Montez Ford showcased how insane he can get inside the ring as a singles competitor.

The crazy moment came when the WWE Superstar climbed the chains of the side of the cage to reach the ceiling. He made sure that the other Superstars were clumped below him before diving off on top of them.

Insane spots gain insane pops. This received a ton of positive crowd reactions as they couldn't believe what they had just witnessed. Triple H even took to social media to commend Ford, stating that he’s a star.

Singles push ahead?

#3. Ricochet and Logan Paul’s midair collision at this year’s Royal Rumble also gained a huge crowd reaction

Prior to Elimination Chamber, Royal Rumble also featured matches that garnered a ton of crowd reactions. One of them was a spot involving Ricochet and Logan Paul during the men’s Rumble match.

The YouTuber was entrant number 29 and got ganged up on by the remaining WWE Superstars inside the ring. By the time Ricochet and Paul made eye contact, both engaged in a bit of verbal back and forth before they climbed onto the top rope and sprung at each other, thus colliding in midair. The sick sound of the impact was heard above the noise in the Alamodome.

It gained a huge pop from the crowd, with the commentators sounding off in disbelief at what they had just witnessed. Some of the downed superstars inside the ring were even seen taking a subtle peek at that Rumble moment.

#2. Sami Zayn’s chair shot that was heard around the world

Sami Zayn has been white hot as of late and his being a part of The Bloodline saga has without a doubt contributed to what he’s experiencing right now. Despite the fact that fans were expecting it, the WWE Superstar turning on Roman Reigns and his formidable faction received a thunderous crowd reaction when it did happen.

Right after Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, The Tribal Chief continued his onslaught on the latter, with his Bloodline fam joining in the beating. Zayn asked Reigns to stop, but was instead handed a steel chair by the Tribal Chief, who then demanded that the then Honorary Uce give the handcuffed Prizefighter a whack to the head.

He refused, after which Reigns shoved him a few times, making Sami snap. What happened next was an unforgettable Rumble moment. The fallout of Zayn’s actions effectively banished him from The Bloodline and sparked a feud with Reigns that continued at Elimination Chamber.

#1. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber

It may have been a slow start, but the match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship received massive crowd reactions at Elimination Chamber.

From both their entrances to the match's climactic finish, crowd reactions were loud and partisan inside the Bell Center. They showed Reigns just how much they despised him with boos, and chants of “f*ck you Roman” and “Roman sucks”. Needless to say, The Tribal Chief did get some nuclear heat during the match.

As for Zayn, he was cheered on by his hometown folks, including his family, who were at ringside to support him. He may have lost the fight, but the crowd could still be heard applauding him for his more than gallant effort. The Montreal crowd sure was something!

This feud is far from over, as it is likely to continue at WrestleMania 39.

