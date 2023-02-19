Seth Rollins has missed out on a big opportunity to walk into WrestleMania 39 as the United States Champion. Austin Theory retained the US Title in an excellent Elimination Chamber match while Rollins was the runner-up. But it only happened because a certain 26-year-old star returned and turned heel to cost Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

It shouldn't surprise you that Influencer Megastar Logan Paul returned to WWE television for the first time since the 2023 Royal Rumble to cost Seth Rollins. Logan Paul invaded the Elimination Chamber and hit a curb stomp on Rollins to help Austin Theory pick up the pinfall and victory:

The tease of a match between Rollins and Paul began at the 2023 Royal Rumble when the latter eliminated the former. The two have continued to take shots at each other.

It seems like Logan Paul has had enough, and as he was a babyface during his feud against Roman Reigns last November, this marked his official heel turn. Some would argue that the Maverick is far more suited to the heel role, as he has been the subject of controversy a few times in the Influencer world for certain bad decisions he made - whether it was the Japan incident or the Cryptocurrency controversy.

