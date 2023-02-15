5 least romantic WWE moments to look back on Valentine's Day

WWE over the years has come up with a plethora of storylines that were either loved or ill-received by fans. One of the most common storylines being devised by the promotion is getting its superstars romantically involved with their fellow co-workers.

From typical love stories to the most ludicrous of plots, these storylines captivated the WWE Universe and kept them eagerly anticipating on what would happen next. This type of storytelling has indeed entertained the fans for years and is still effective to this day.

In this list, we take a look at five romantic storylines that left the WWE Universe scratching their heads.

#5. Kane and Lita's unholy affair

Who would have thought that Kane, considering his otherworldly persona, would be bitten by the love bug with Lita during their heyday?

Their in-ring love story began in 2004 after The Big Red Machine lost his match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 20. He fell in love with Lita, but he got rejected. Kane did not take no for an answer as he kidnapped the former Women's Champion.

Kane also grew a penchant for attacking former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy, who was Lita’s reel and real-life boyfriend at the time. He would beat up Hardy until Lita would agree to spend a night of passion with him, leading to her kayfabe pregnancy.

Both Hardy and Kane would, later on, get involved in a so-called Till Death Do Us Part match at SummerSlam the same year. The stipulation was that Lita would marry whoever wins the match which the latter won.

They would get married inside the ring as the two remained together for the rest of the storyline until the miscarriage angle. Lita would leave Kane for Edge, who also became her real-life beau at the time.

#4. The Rated-R couple Edge and Lita

Following the unholiest of love stories with Kane, Lita was paired with Edge as they were already a couple at the time. This kicked off the feud between him and Kane as the culmination of this was through a stretcher match that Edge won.

The celebration was short-lived after Kane continued the attack on both Edge and Lita. Big Red would even deliver a tombstone piledriver on Lita before abducting her anew in an ambulance.

One of the highlights of their storyline as a couple came during an episode of RAW to celebrate Edge’s victory over John Cena for the WWE Championship at 2006’s New Year’s Revolution. Edge and Lita would engage in a steamy in-ring bed scene that would be interrupted by the Dirtiest Player in the game, Ric Flair. The segment even scored high TV ratings for RAW at the time, not to mention that Edge began calling himself The Rated-R Superstar.

#3. The Test-Stephanie McMahon-Triple H love triangle

Another well-known romance-themed storyline came out of the Attitude Era and it involved Test, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H.

Test would begin his kayfabe relationship with Stephanie McMahon in 1999, though neither Daddy Vince nor Brother Shane was having it. This led to Test and Shane to a Love Her or Leave Her match that was won by the former. As the condition of the match, Shane O' Mac could no longer interfere with their relationship.

Complications struck when Steph had amnesia after she got hit by a trash can courtesy of The British Bulldog. The Billion Dollar Princess and Test were preparing for their wedding at the time and come the big day, Triple H and Test had a match that was won by the Game.

However, the former would later show a clip where he revealed an unconscious Steph getting married to him in Las Vegas in a drive-thru ceremony. Stephanie eventually turned on Test and joined The Cerebral Assassin ushering in the McMahon-Helmsley storyline during the peak of the Attitude Era.

#2. WWE Superstars Bobby Lashley, Lana, and Rusev

A more recent love-stricken storyline in WWE was with WWE Superstars Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley.

Upon his return to RAW as a babyface, Rusev revealed that his real-life lady love Lana was having an onscreen affair with Bobby Lashley. The Bulgarian Brute and Lashley would go back and forth with their attacks on each other.

Lashley was in a match against Titus O’Neil when Rusev launched a sneak attack on him, leaving The All Mighty pinned under a steel scaffolding.

This led to an onscreen divorce where Lana claimed that Rusev took her for granted, adding that all that he cared about was the fans and his so-called Rusev Day. Unfortunately, the storyline was eventually dropped after Rusev was released from his WWE contract.

#1. Mark Henry and WWE Legend Mae Young

Former WWE Superstar Mark Henry and WWE Legend Mae Young also got tangled up in what could be one of the weirdest romantic storylines during the Attitude Era.

This was during Henry’s S*xual Chocolate gimmick where he was billed as a lady’s man and a s*x addict. This persona of the former superstar was well-received by fans as one of the highlights of the gimmick was his romance with Young.

Henry would get Young pregnant during the storyline and would later on give birth to a rubber hand. This was without a doubt one of the most bizarre things on WWE TV back in the day.

What is your favorite WWE love story? Let us know in the comments section below.

