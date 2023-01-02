John Cena matches we need to see after WWE SmackDown encounter against The Bloodline

John Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final SmackDown of 2022. With this victory under his belt, Cena has maintained his tradition of making at least one in-ring appearance in WWE per year.

Without a doubt, Cena is one of the most highly decorated WWE Superstars to ever step foot inside the squared circle. The 16-time World Champion has been a part of some of the most memorable feuds/rivalries within the promotion that are still being talked about to this day.

Some fans believe that Cena could be booked for more matchups after his recent tag team battle on SmackDown. To that end, here are some viable matches for Cena that WWE should put into consideration.

#3. John Cena and Edge in a Hell in a Cell Match

As mentioned, John Cena was involved in plenty of epic rivalries during his WWE run and one of them was with The Rated R Superstar, Edge.

Edge at the time was one of the most despised heels within the company. He was also known for taking advantage of every opportunity he could, hence his other moniker: The Ultimate Opportunist. This included several instances of using the Money in the Bank contract to snag championship titles from his opponents.

Both WWE superstars are well acquainted with the infamous match called Hell in a Cell, as they made numerous visits inside at the height of their careers. Sure, they’ve clashed in the past inside a steel cage, but the devil’s favorite spot is way different as competitors inside of it will be pushed to the extreme.

If both Cena and Edge agree to it, this matchup between the two legends will be one of those face-offs that will be talked about for years to come.

#2. Putting over Austin Theory

Back when former Chairman Vince McMahon was still the one running things within the promotion, WWE Superstar Austin Theory was his so-called pet project, as he felt that Theory could be the future face of the promotion.

However, under Triple H’s leadership, many believed that Theory was likely to be buried. Case in point were the failed cash-in attempts of his Money in the Bank contract.

Just as everyone thought that Theory would be a footnote in WWE’s history, he managed to capture the WWE United States Championship from Seth Rollins in a triple threat match. It may be that losing the Money in the Bank contract was the turning point in his career.

The mic skills and the work that he has been putting in was noticed by WWE legends like Booker T and Kurt Angle. Both agree that Theory has the potential to become one of the top stars of the company. Even John Cena himself agrees to what these two Hall of Famers have been noticing with Theory.

John Cena @JohnCena Austin Theory @_Theory1 Happy Birthday @JohnCena ! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69 Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu… Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu…

To that end, what better way to boost Theory’s career even further than having John Cena put him over in a match at one of WWE’s premium live events like WrestleMania?

#1. Giving Kurt Angle his dream match against John Cena

WrestleMania 35 saw what could be Kurt Angle’s last pro wrestling match. He took on WWE Superstar Baron Corbin, where the latter won by delivering his End of Days to the former before pinning him for the three count. The match was rather short and has garnered mixed reactions from both fans and critics.

The former Olympian would later admit that he was hurt upon learning that his match was 14th on the card, not to mention that it only lasted for six minutes. However, he made it clear that he understood the nature of WWE, including the manner in which his match was scheduled.

He also revealed that he pitched to then-Chairman Vince McMahon that he would like to have John Cena be his final opponent for his retirement match at the Showcase of the Immortals. Unfortunately, this was turned down as McMahon explained that he and Corbin had this storyline going on for months at the time.

It would have been a satisfying end to his career if such a matchup came to fruition. Now that Triple H is at the helm, Angle might want to reconsider and lace up his boots one more time for this dream match he’s been longing for against John Cena.

This, of course, is if the promotion and both WWE Superstars come to an agreement on it.

