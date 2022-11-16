5 WWE Superstars who need to win the WWE Championship before they retire

WWE is brimming with exceptionally talented wrestlers. Some of them have already experienced what it is like to be the face of the promotion by winning the WWE Championship. A couple of them include New Day members Kofi Kingston and Big E.

Witnessing them capture their first-ever WWE Championships after being with the company for the longest time was truly magical. Legions of fans as well as their colleagues backstage were elated for these icons having achieved their career-high milestones.

We shall now turn the spotlight on other superstars within the roster that are equally worthy of a title. Despite the amazing skills they’ve shown inside the ring, they have yet to capture that seemingly elusive WWE Championship. Let us take a look at some of them.

#5. Bobby Roode

Coming out of the Titantron with entrance music that would make the crowd sing along despite him being a heel. That’s Bobby Roode for you.

While it’s true that his current run within the company is impressive, he still has to win either the WWE Championship or its Universal Championship title to cement his legacy.

Prior to joining the main roster, he had received quite a push during his NXT days and had even briefly held the black and gold brand’s championship title. He may be sidelined for now due to an injury, but with Triple H leading the company, it’s likely that he’ll be getting the push that he deserves.

At 46 with two decades of experience against Titanland’s top dogs, a WWE Championship title is long overdue. The sight of him finally capturing the belt at WrestleMania while his signature tune bellows would be glorious for the fans.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura

Like Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura has won numerous accolades on both NXT and WWE’s main roster.

He is WWE’s two-time NXT, Intercontinental, and United States Champion and still holds the distinction of being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the IWGP promotion. He is yet to win the former’s Championship, though.

Nakamura almost captured the WWE Championship in 2017 against Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam. He came close again the following year at WrestleMania 34 where he fought AJ Styles. Albeit these heart-breaking losses, The King of Strong Style will stop at nothing until that belt is finally wrapped around his waist.

#3. Sami Zayn

Another WWE Superstar that hasn’t won the Championship yet is Sami Zayn.

Before joining WWE, he worked for numerous wrestling promotions, including Ring of Honor. He has also undergone several character changes over the years, one of them being the luchador known as El Generico.

By the time he signed with WWE, he too had won the NXT Championship and had held the promotion’s Intercontinental Championship three times.

Zayn is currently part of a storyline with Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline family where the latter has an iron grasp of both WWE and the Universal Championship. But what if the self-proclaimed Locker Room Leader is merely waiting for the right moment to attack? Keep in mind that the Anoa’i elders don’t trust him one bit.

#2. Gunther

From one leader to the next, The Ring General and current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is indeed a force to be reckoned with within the promotion.

As soon as he and his henchman Ludwig Kaiser debuted on SmackDown in April this year, no time was wasted in sending a clear message to the blue brand’s superstar roster that they mean business. In just a matter of minutes, he convincingly won his first match and followed it up by defeating Ricochet to win the title that he currently holds.

Capturing a championship in just a short period of time after being called up to the main roster is enough proof that Gunther is right on track for WWE Championship glory.

#1. Xavier Woods

Equally talented as his New Day homies, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods also has what it takes to be a world champion quite like Kofi Kingston and Big E.

Woods, alongside Kingston and Big E, has held RAW and SmackDown’s Tag Team Championships several times and once held the record for the longest tag team championship reign in the history of the company. This was recently broken by The Bloodline’s Jimmy and Jey Uso, who are currently in possession of the red and blue brand’s tag team belts.

His two distinguished teammates have already captured their respective WWE Championships. Are we headed for a trifecta sometime soon? While the fans are salivating at the prospect, could the promotion be tempted to consider it?

