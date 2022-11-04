"I have a win over Roman Reigns" - Former WWE Champion wants to be the one to dethrone The Bloodline's leader

Roman Reigns has sat atop the WWE mountain for more than two years with the Universal title, however, Bobby Lashley believes he has the tools to defeat him.

Lashley is one of the few superstars in the company today who can say that they have a singles victory over WWE's Tribal Chief after the All Mighty star beat Reigns at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event in 2018.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out, Bobby Lashley was asked about his goals in 2023, and the former United States champion said that recapturing a world title is at the top of his New Year's list:

"I think there’s that world title that somebody has two of so somebody needs to take off of his hands. So if Logan Paul can’t do it today, then I’m definitely in line because if anybody, I have a win over Roman so it’s not like I can’t get it again." [From 2:23 to 2:34]

Check out the full interview below:

Bobby Lashley will no doubt have his hands full this Saturday as he will take on Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The former WWE Champion will be confident, however, after he defeated The Beast at the Royal Rumble this past January.

Logan Paul is confident that he will beat Roman Reigns

Having held the Universal title for more than 790 days, as well as adding the WWE title to his collection this past April at WrestleMania 38, The Tribal Chief currently has a vice-like grip over the whole company.

Roman Reigns' upcoming opponent Logan Paul believes he has the necessary skills and tricks to defeat The Head of The Table, as he explained whilst speaking to WWE UK.

"I'm positive Roman's going to have some stuff up his sleeve and I'm going to be paying attention to all of it and use it and put it in my arsenal for when I become the WWE Champion," said Logan Paul. [H/T Sportskeeda]

Roman Reigns will look to further establish his era of dominance tomorrow night in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh as he puts his undisputed WWE Universal title on the line against Logan Paul.

Will Roman Reigns still be the Undisputed Champion after Crown Jewel? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

