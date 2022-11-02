Roman Reigns is at the height of his power in WWE, and standing across the ring with him could be a massive learning opportunity for any up-and-coming star. Logan Paul believes his match against the Tribal Chief could help him prepare for an eventual title reign.

Logan Paul is set to face Reigns in just the third match of his career. While the 27-year-old has fared well in both of his outings so far, he is yet to come across anyone with the prowess of Roman inside the WWE ring.

Speaking to WWE UK ahead of the match, Logan stated that he learned a lot from going toe-to-toe with Floyd Mayweather.

"I love knowledge, and when I take on the G.O.A.T it’s an opportunity for a masterclass for me. When I fought Floyd Mayweather, I wasn't just fighting Floyd Mayweather, I was paying attention to every single nuanced movement that he did. One time I was by the ropes and he had me under his arm, dude covered my mouth with his glove and stopped my breathing for, like, two breaths. An advanced move that only Floyd Mayweather would know because he has been boxing for 40 years," said Logan.

The social media megastar added that the match against Roman Reigns could prepare him well for the future.

"I'm positive Roman's going to have some stuff up his sleeve and I'm going to be paying attention to all of it and use it and put it in my arsenal for when I become the WWE Champion," he added.

Logan Paul is confident of his chances against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

While Logan Paul may be the underdog going into the match against Roman Reigns, the YouTuber is fairly confident of his chances.

Speaking to UFC fighter Sean O'Malley on the TimboSugarShow podcast, Logan stated that he is going to cause some serious damage to The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel.

"I don't acknowledge The Tribal Chief and I'm going to f**k him up in Saudi Arabia," said Logan Paul.

The social media megastar has been training with veterans like Shawn Michaels and Hurricane Helms ahead of his collision with Roman Reigns. While he is currently undefeated in his pro wrestling career, he'll come face-to-face with the megastar who has not been pinned in over two years.

