"A few wrestlers who have a problem with me" - Popular WWE Superstar says he is going to 'fu*k up' Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Leading up to the premium live event, Paul took a dig at his rival while speaking to UFC fighter Sean O'Malley on the TimboSugarShow podcast.

The Maverick believes that a host of wrestlers aren't happy with him going after the world title in his third-ever match in the promotion. He further put Reigns on notice by making a bold statement.

"Truthfully, I keep to myself. I imagine there are a few wrestlers who have a problem with me going for the title in my third match and that's ridiculous and I acknowledge that. But I don't acknowledge The Tribal Chief and I'm going to f**k him up in Saudi Arabia." said Logan Paul. [15:20-15:50]

Logan Paul recently claimed that he doesn't care about the people's opinion ahead of match with Roman Reigns

Logan Paul recently claimed that he doesn't care about people's opinions of him despite being a babyface.

Ahead of his match with Roman Reigns, the popular YouTuber spoke with Verge Magazine. Paul claimed that the WWE Universe will be forced to respect him after November 5th, if they naturally don't acknowledge him for his Crown Jewel performance.

Paul said:

"If the WWE fans don't already respect me, after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th, you will be forced to respect me," Paul stressed. "You might not like me. I might not be your favorite wrestler, but you will have to respect what I can do in that ring, and that's my goal. I could give two sh–s who likes me or not, but you will always acknowledge that when I get in that ring, you are going to be entertained. That's my goal."

Paul will aim to dethrone The Tribal Chief and end his historic 200+ day reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

