WWE Superstar and future opponent of Roman Reigns, Logan Paul recently shared how he handles criticism from fans.

Throughout his WWE career and prior, Paul has been a very polarizing figure, with many huge supporters of him and those who despise the ground he walks on. The 27-year-old has been looking to silence his many doubters as a WWE star, with two stellar performances this year at WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

In preparation for his match at Crown Jewel, the YouTuber turned Pro Wrestler stated in an interview with Verge magazine that he does not care for the opinions of those who are not close to him.

"If the WWE fans don't already respect me, after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th, you will be forced to respect me," Paul stressed. "You might not like me. I might not be your favorite wrestler, but you will have to respect what I can do in that ring, and that's my goal. I could give two sh–s who likes me or not, but you will always acknowledge that when I get in that ring, you are going to be entertained. That's my goal." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Logan Paul is set to take on Roman Reigns on Saturday, November 5th at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, with the two stars battling it out for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns' teammate on Logan Paul

Despite the fact that he is currently in a feud with The Tribal Chief, Paul has seemingly earned the respect of one of Reigns' cohorts in The Bloodline.

Speaking to Mirror Sport, Roman Reigns' cousin Solo Sikoa had high praise for both Logan's physical gifts as well as his commitment to the sport of wrestling.

"Logan Paul is a hell of an athlete. He's a great boxer. I think he's always been a fan of wrestling and wanted to try to get into it. And once he found out what we actually do, he took it even more seriously. I'm happy to see everybody that comes from the outside world that takes our sport seriously, like Paul or Bad Bunny, because everybody wants to say it's scripted. But that ring ain't scripted, that ring hurts." [H/T Mirror Sport]

Logan Paul will have to pull out every trick he has when facing Roman Reigns, as The Head of The Table has held the Universal title with a vice-like grip for more than 780 days.

