The girlfriend of Bloodline's recent rival reacts to the dissension within Roman Reigns' faction

Tensions seem to be rising within The Bloodline as Roman Reigns and Jey Uso were at odds on this week's SmackDown. WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the segment.

This week's edition of SmackDown saw Roman Reigns try to air out the issues between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. However, Jey refused to come to peace with Zayn, stating that he does not care what The Tribal Chief says.

The segment was met with an audible gasp from everyone around as this was the first time someone from Bloodline dared to contradict their leader. Samantha Irvin was also equally shocked at Jey's words, stating that she jumped out of her chair after the incident.

Other than serving as a ring announcer on Friday Night SmackDown, Samantha is also the girlfriend of The Bloodline's recent adversary Ricochet. The high-flyer was recently involved in a feud with the villainous faction.

Paul Heyman asks fans to calm down as cracks widen within Roman Reigns' Bloodline

The Bloodline is at the height of its power in WWE. The recent additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa to the group has further bolstered their strengths.

However, Zayn's inclusion has resulted in dissension within the group. Roman Reigns has welcomed the Honorary Uce with open arms. However, Jey Uso believes that the former NXT Champion has no business being a part of the group.

Tensions were at an all-time high during this week's SmackDown as Jey disrespected the Tribal Chief with his words. However, Paul Heyman was quick to assure the fans that all is well within the villainous faction:

"OK OK OK ... everyone just calm down. Take it down one or ten levels. This is the Island of Relevancy. We all live in harmony. Sometimes, tempers flare. @uceyjucey @jonathanfatu @solosikoa @samizayn and I, @paulheyman, all love living under the rule of the #TribalChief @romanreigns. Just take a deep breath and remember ... WE THE ONES!" Heyman commented.

Roman Reigns and The Usos have a bigger fish to fry at Crown Jewel. The Head of the Table will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul. The Usos will have to face Ridge Holland and Butch for the tag team titles.

