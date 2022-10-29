Bloodline member Paul Heyman recently commented on Sami Zayn and Jey Uso's misunderstanding on this week's SmackDown.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Honorary Uce and Solo Sikoa faced The Brawling Brutes members Ridge Holland and Butch. Toward the end of the match, due to some miscommunication, an argument started between Zayn and Jey, and The Brawling Brutes took advantage of the situation, and Butch pinned Sami for the win.

Despite interference from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, the argument continued to heat up, and eventually, Reigns had to step up to put an end to the same. Zayn tried to make peace and continued to sort out the issues, but Jey ended up saying that he doesn't care what The Tribal Chief said.

WWE posted a video on their official Instagram account that featured Zayn and Jey trash-talking and the latter disrespecting The Tribal Chief on SmackDown.

Reigns' special counsel, The Wiseman, reacted to WWE's official post as he commented on Jey and Sami's feud.

"OK OK OK ... everyone just calm down. Take it down one or ten levels. This is the Island of Relevancy. We all live in harmony. Sometimes, tempers flare. @uceyjucey @jonathanfatu @solosikoa @samizayn and I, @paulheyman, all love living under the rule of the #TribalChief @romanreigns. Just take a deep breath and remember ... WE THE ONES!" Heyman commented.

Check out a screen grab of Paul Heyman's comment below:

Paul Heyman warned Roman Reigns ahead of Crown Jewel

On this week's SmackDown, a backstage segment was shown where Paul Heyman was seen advising The Tribal Chief about his opponent, Logan Paul.

Despite Heyman's concerns, Reigns ignored the former, but Paul kept talking about Logan's strength and how one move can do the trick for The Maverick.

The Special Counsel also gave Brock Lesnar's example to put emphasis on the matter, and mentioned that The Beast Incarnate won the UFC Heavyweight Championship within three matches.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event next Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia.

