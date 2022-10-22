SmackDown kicked off with The Brawling Brutes heading to the ring for a match against The Bloodline. We got a short interruption in the broadcast as a vignette related to Bray Wyatt aired.

WWE SmackDown Results (October 21, 2022): Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa

Sheamus tried for a submission hold early on before Solo got some strikes in and the two beat each other down in the middle of the ring. Solo got a headbutt and some kicks but went down off a lariat from Sheamus.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Solo took the White Noise for a near fall before getting the avalanche Samoan Drop for the two-count on Sheamus. Sheamus got the Beats of the Bodhran before Solo dodged the Brogue kick.

Sami Zayn distracted the ref from ringside and a brawl broke out between the Brutes and the Usos. Sheamus hit a dive to the outside and took out the Usos before heading back in the ring where Sikoa hit the Spinning Solo and picked up the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Sheamus

The Bloodline attacked Sheamus after the match and dropped him on the steel steps before Jey attacked his injured arm with a steel chair until Sami made him stop.

Grade: B

Rey Mysterio was backstage on SmackDown and ran into Imperium who taunted him before Rey booked a match with Kaiser for later in the night.

Bray Wyatt was backstage and apologized for cutting his promo short last week. He started by confessing about his problems like anger, which caused him to do things he regrets but he was glad that the fans never gave up on him.

Wyatt said that he was thankful and said that on his journey, he will have to do horrible things without feeling remorse.

The Bloodline was backstage and were celebrating Solo's win. They then talked about taking out Logan Paul tonight but Sami warned them that Roman Reigns wants the Bloodline to stay out of their feud.

Jey told Sami that he'll try to keep his cool but he was a hothead and so they'll just have to see what happens before the night was over.

Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville on SmackDown

Deville had control of the match early on and Liv got a superkick in but Morgan was sent outside by Deville before we headed for a break. When we were back on SmackDown, Sonya Deville was still in control and got a few near falls.

Liv yelled at Sonya to hit her but then took control and started unloading on Deville. Sonya was sent outside and into the barricades before the match ended in a double count-out.

Result: No contest (Double count-out)

After the match, Liv brought a bunch of chairs inside the ring and piled them on before hitting Deville with a superplex on them.

Grade: C

Braun Strowman was out next and called out MVP and Omos to show them what a 'real monster' looks like. MVP came out alone and said that he agreed that Braun was a monster but Omos was The Nigerian Giant.

Braun challenged Omos to a match at Crown Jewel and MVP accepted the match for him. Omos walked out as well and stepped in the ring before shoving Strowman and dropping him outside.

Backstage on SmacKDown, Drew McIntyre challenged Karrion Kross to a steel cage match at Crown Jewel.

Damage CTRL vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi - Women's Tag Team Championship match on SmackDown

Raquel and Sky were in the ring early on and Kai was tagged in for a double team move. Kai was hit with a double team as well after Shotzi tagged in and got a near fall. The champs were sent outside before Raquel tossed Shotzi outside, taking them out.

Back after a break, Sky got a top rope move on Raquel for a near fall before being taken out with a clothesline. Shotzi came in for a double team before Kai broke up the pin. Raquel was sent out of the ring before Io headed to the top rope and hit a moonsault on Shotzi before picking up the win.

Result: Damage CTRL def. Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship

Grade: B

Ronda Rousey was backstage and said that she didn't care about the fans and wasn't going to put on an open challenge tonight.

Bray Wyatt's glitchy broadcast took over the video once again and we got a stray 'howdy' before heading to a break.

Rey Mysterio vs. Ludwig Kaiser on SmackDown

Kaiser got the first takedown before Rey got some strikes in and set up for the early 619. Vinci and Gunther ran a distraction and stopped the move but Rey got a baseball slide in anyway before he was dropped on the outside.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Mysterio pretended to get hit by a steel chair, resulting in Imperium being ejected from ringside. Back in the ring, Rey got a hurricanrana and the 619 before picking up the win.

Result: Rey Mysterio def. Ludwig Kaiser

Grade: B-

Logan Paul was out next and made fun of The Bloodline. He said that he knew he was the underdog but wondered what would happen if he won. Logan was talking trash when Jey Uso attacked him from behind and took him out.

Sami came in to stop the attack but Jey went back at it. Logan managed to dodge the shot in the corner and knocked Jey out with one strike before retreating as SmackDown went off the air.

Episode rating: B-

Damage CTRL got another big win while Braun and Omos set up a big match at Crown Jewel. Logan Paul took out Jey Uso while the Bloodline attacked Sheamus, leading to a serious injury, tonight on SmackDown.

