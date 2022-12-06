5 things Edge has to do in WWE before he retires

Edge is a WWE Superstar who has been deemed one of the best sports entertainers to have ever stepped into the squared circle. Apart from the iconic moment when he swayed the entire WWE Universe to chant more of that you suck phrase at Kurt Angle, one of the highlights of his in-ring career was capturing the World Heavyweight Championship.

Sadly, his seventh and final title reign was cut short in 2011 after he announced his retirement from professional wrestling. He revealed that the build-up of neck injuries that he endured forced him to make such a difficult decision.

Come 2020, the entire wrestling world was shocked by his return at Royal Rumble, and since then, fans have been savoring every moment while he is performing inside the ring. However, many fans and critics are well-aware that such a return won’t last that long, considering his age and the injuries that he has received over the years.

But before he finally hangs his wrestling boots, here are five things he would likely be doing before he does that.

#5. Finally settling the score between him and The Judgment Day

Edge founded the heel collective known as The Judgment Day earlier this year, and the group has been on a path of destruction ever since. They even went as far as blindsiding him and booting him out of the team.

Their back-and-forth went on until Edge’s I Quit match against Finn Balor at this year’s Extreme Rules. The Rated R Superstar was forced to say it, and to rub in some of that salt on a defeated WWE superstar, Rhea Ripley delivered a chair shot to the head of Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix, who tried to save him at the time.

The WWE Superstar will certainly not let this pass, and it is expected that he’ll soon cross paths with his former teammates to get some of that sweet revenge.

#4. Reuniting with former WWE Superstar Christian

This may be a long shot, but hey, anything can happen in Titanland. Edge and Christian's in-ring partnership is one of the best tag teams in the history of WWE.

Prior to his retirement in 2011, he managed to capture a total of 14 tag team championships within the promotion, seven of which were with Christian. That alone is enough proof that these two are forces to be reckoned with during their heyday as tag partners.

Fans of the wrestling greats mused about the day that they would reunite inside the squared circle and fight a few more matches before the WWE Superstar finally retires a second time. The question is, what circumstances would make such a momentous event eventually happen?

#3. Edge participating in a ladder match

Throughout Edge’s WWE career, he has been involved in a heap of ladder matches, and most of these fights have gone down as instant classics. A case in point was his Table, Ladder, and Chairs Match against Jeff Hardy at Wrestlemania 17, where he sent a spear to The Enigma – at the height of almost 20 feet.

Edge making such a high-risk move at his age is way out of the question. But seeing the WWE superstar compete in a match like that before he retires would surely be a spectacle.

#2. One more match against John Cena

Edge’s rivalry with fellow WWE Superstar John Cena is one of the longest feuds in the promotion. The in-ring animosity between them caught the attention of wrestling pundits, who hailed it as one of the best at the time.

Cena only made sporadic appearances in WWE due to his Hollywood commitments. However, if his schedule permits, he sees to it that he pays a visit to the promotion and gets on a match in one of its premium live events.

Here’s to hoping that both he and Cena stumble upon each other during the latter’s visit to the company and talk about how they can make this match happen.

#1. Winning the Universal Championship before he retires

Edge has indeed raked in a ton of achievements in his in-ring career, though he revealed that he wanted to reach a certain peak in his run before he retires.

During an episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the WWE superstar revealed that he wanted to capture the Universal Championship before riding into the sunset. The current title holder – Roman Reigns – is seemingly an unbeatable foe, not to mention that his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa with Honorary Uce Sami Zayn are there to back him up.

Be reminded, though, that Edge has faced numerous insurmountable odds, and by the time he and Reigns face off again for the championship, The Tribal Chief better be ready when that time arrives.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes