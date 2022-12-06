5 WWE Superstars who could join the MCU soon

A handful of WWE Superstars have already appeared in MCU movies. A prime example is Batista, who successfully landed a major and recurring role as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy.

In line with this, Spider-Man fans might recall that Hall of Famer Randy Savage played the role of a wrestler named Bonesaw McGraw in the 2002 film. Kevin Nash also got included in the Marvel Universe when he portrayed the villain known as The Russian.

The MCU has been dominating the film industry with superhero-themed films raking in that cold cash at the box office. Like the cinematic universe’s vast lineup of heroes (and villains), WWE superstars are also considered superheroes by their younger fans.

With that in mind, there’s a huge possibility that these wrestling greats could be a part of the MCU somewhere down the line. Take a look at these five sports entertainers who could be called upon to join the likes of Batista.

#5. Seth Rollins

The Visionary Seth Rollins also has the potential to become a member of the MCU. The WWE Superstar has a penchant for sporting ludicrous and flamboyant ring gear inspired by pop culture.

A case in point was during Extreme Rules 2019 where Rollins left the Titantron donning black attire with yellow trimmings alongside a noticeable X in the center. Marvel fans were quick to notice that Seth's gear had a striking similarity to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine costume in the X-Men film series.

Hugh Jackman’s confirmation in suiting up once again as Wolverine in the next Deadpool flick could be the last time he will be unsheathing those Adamantium claws on the silver screen. To that end, several celebrities have been pitched as heirs to the iconic role.

The WWE Superstar could be a plausible candidate since he has the physicality and the looks to take on such a huge role. Otherwise, he could still fit in and be introduced as a character within the X-Men lore.

#4. CM Punk

With former WWE Superstar CM Punk believed to be out of AEW, acting could be a plausible avenue for The Second City Saint.

Punk took part in several films like Rabid in 2019, which he and his wife AJ Lee were a part of. He even starred in the horror flick Girl on the Third Floor that same year. The film garnered acclaim from critics and was shown at numerous film festivals.

Punk also appeared on several TV shows like Heels as wrestler Ricky Rabies and on Mayans M.C. as a former U.S. Army Ranger named Paul. Punk made a couple of appearances for each of the shows mentioned.

With the above-mentioned acting credentials, it won’t be that hard for Marvel folks to designate him for an acting role within the MCU.

#3. Edge

Edge also has a long list of film and TV roles that he has portrayed over the years. He had a recurring role on the supernatural drama series Haven and on Vikings as the Norse King Kjetill Flatnose. His brush with the superhero genre came when he played Atom Smasher during the second season of The Flash.

Of the three shows mentioned, it was Edge’s role on Vikings that stood out. The whale scene where his character went mad and routed the folks who wanted a fair share of the creature was one of his best performances on the show.

The WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer would certainly fit in the MCU’s Thor franchise as the God of Thunder could use some help fighting off the bad guys.

Nonetheless, it may well seem that Edge could be MCU-bound due to him being a part of the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which is scheduled for a 2024 release. It is said that he will be playing the role of the Greek God of War – Ares.

#2. John Cena

The DC Extended Universe may have already beaten the MCU in tapping WWE Superstar John Cena to join them, but who knows what might happen down the road?:

Before landing the Peacemaker role in the DCEU, he became part of the Fast and Furious film franchise where he played Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) younger brother Jakob. It is said that he will be reprising the role in the 10th installment of the series dubbed Fast X, which is likely to be released next year.

Meanwhile, both The Suicide Squad and its spinoff TV series Peacemaker were praised by fans and critics. The latter was even hailed as one of the most anticipated TV series of 2022 according to Variety.

James Gunn wrote and directed the aforementioned DC projects as well as Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. That said, it is quite possible for the WWE Superstar to cross to the other side. In line with this, there was even a scene within GOTG’s Holiday Special confirming that Cena is part of the MCU.

Worth the mention: The Miz

Just the sight of him making an entrance gets the WWE crowd all riled up with boos echoing within the building. The Miz is truly an effective heel and performer inside the ring.

He has also starred in several WWE-produced films, with The Marine film series being one of the most notable. Adding to that is his reality TV show, Miz and Mrs., alongside his wife Maryse.

While it is a given that the WWE Superstar can definitely act, the question is, what role would best suit him if an MCU opportunity comes knocking? Considering that he is one of the best bad guys inside WWE, he could take on the part of a villain character in the MCU.

#1. WWE Superstar The Rock could still be part of the MCU

Like John Cena, The Rock is already in the DCEU as he played the titular role in Black Adam, which was released this year. He may be portraying one of the strongest DC characters, but there is still a glimmer of hope that the WWE Superstar could also be part of the MCU.

The closest thing to The Rock becoming a member of the MCU is him having a cameo similar to what Sylvester Stallone did. For the uninitiated, Sly took on the role of Yondu’s rival Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 before becoming the voice of King Shark in The Suicide Squad.

Doing a voice-over could also be delved into by the former WWE Champion.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes