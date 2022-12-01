5 reasons Bron Breakker might be the one to beat Roman reigns

Both NXT Champion Bron Breakker and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are WWE Superstars in their own right. Coming from a lineage of wrestling greats, they rose through the ranks and are now reaping the fruits of their labor within their respective brands.

The former has held the NXT Championship for quite a while now and is slated to defend it in the upcoming Deadline event against Apollo Crews. But what’s next for Breakker after this Deadline dust settles? Could this be NXT’s way of sending him off with a bang before finally breaking through the main roster?

There have been speculations that by the time he steps into the big league, WWE could be prepping him up for a match against The Bloodline’s Head of the Table – Roman Reigns somewhere down the line. But what could be the plausible reasons for him being touted as the one to beat the seemingly unbeatable champion?

#5. Bron Breakker could beat WWE Superstar Roman Reigns to introduce a fresh face for the title

Roman Reigns’ ironclad grip on both the WWE and Universal Championships is commendable and he is one of the longest-reigning champions of the promotion.

He has successfully defended the belts against equally talented WWE Superstars and with them defeated, it looks like the promotion may have run out of wrestlers that are at par with The Tribal Chief’s skills. That said, with the possible addition of Bron Breakker to the main roster, WWE could be looking at the future champion of the company.

With proper training, Breakker will certainly be a huge threat to the leader of The Bloodline’s title reign if he still holds both belts by then.

#4. The age factor

Bron Breakker just turned 25 last October and at such an age will obviously be packed with energy, agility, and stamina which are essential for a wrestler's success.

Roman Reigns is still not past his prime at 37 and can definitely take some sick bumps. However, The Tribal Chief is about to reach that age bracket where he must be wary of the in-ring moves that can put his his title reign could be in jeopardy.

There’s no denying that Reigns is in red hot form as of now and him losing the championship titles is highly unlikely. Nonetheless, there will come a time when the WWE Superstar will be handing down the belt and it is possible that it will be to someone as young as Breakker.

#3. It’s in Bron Breakker’s blood

For the uninitiated, the NXT Champion is the son of Rick and nephew of Scott Steiner of the tag team Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers. The duo have managed to capture numerous championships from different promotions as this includes the distinction of winning the WWE Tag Team Championship a couple of times.

Breakker, on the other hand, captured the NXT title early on in his career on WWE’s developmental brand. But his quest for championship gold will not stop here. Both fans and critics alike are expectant that he will soon join WWE’s main roster, though it is yet to be determined whether he will be joining RAW or SmackDown.

By the time he enters the fray, it is expected of Breakker to grab every opportunity he can get to quickly get on top just like his dad and uncle Pump. To that end, he could be hot on the trail of WWE Superstar Roman Reigns.

#2. A spear that could match Roman’s

The Spear is just one of Roman Reigns’ devastating moves in his arsenal and him delivering it to his opponent during a match can certainly turn the tide. The infamous move of the champion may soon meet its match as Bron Breakker also has a penchant for breaking other pro-wrestlers in half with such displays.

Video clips of NXT Superstars that are on the receiving end of it prove how potent Breakker’s power is. It’s not just the Spear that this soon-to-be WWE Superstar has perfected. He’s also fond of using moves like the Alabama Slam, Frankensteiner, and even the Steiner Recliner that earned him his NXT Championship.

If Reigns is still the champion by the time they cross paths, he better be ready for a whole lot of suplex-based moves.

#1. Bron Breakker had already put WWE Superstar Roman Reigns on notice long ago

Bron Breakker’s career scaled up pretty quickly and he was able to capture the NXT Championship in just about a year of being with the promotion. Before he could even win the title, he had already set his sights on Roman Reigns as the WWE Superstar as his eventual opponent.

In an interview with ViBe & Wrestling about a year ago, he made a bold statement about going head to head with Roman Reigns and beating him in the process. It’s not just The Tribal Chief that he wants to brawl against. He also mentioned other WWE Superstars like Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Big E, and Drew McIntyre.

Until then, here’s to hoping that Roman Reigns holds onto those titles.

