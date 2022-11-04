5 times The Bloodline have broken character on WWE TV

WWE’s virtually unbeatable group – The Bloodline, has proven to be a dominant force inside the promotion, especially on SmackDown. Since the collective’s formation, its leader and Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, alongside his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso, have crushed every competition that came their way.

They have captured the promotion’s major championships, and as for its newest member Solo Sikoa, he is yet to win a title. Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey have held onto their titles for the longest time. Whilst there are wrestlers who have set their crosshairs pointed at them, there is one that offers his services to them as he wants to become a part of the team, and that is Sami Zayn.

The three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion has been a breath of fresh air within The Bloodline since becoming its Honorary Uce. This made their storyline even more compelling since there are moments that make them break character. There have even been times when these have been witnessed outside the company as well.

So without further ado, here are some of the moments in WWE where The Bloodline members broke character.

#1. Roman Reigns’ awesome mic catch at WWE Summer Slam

Starting things off with The Bloodline’s Head of the Table as what happened during Roman Reigns’ feud with Brock Lesnar during their Last Man Standing match at this year’s Summer Slam. Right before their clash, Lesnar made an introduction on top of his tractor and soon threw the mic over at Reigns.

(Skip to 40:46 in the video)

The catch was casual as it gets since, aside from football, Roman, too, played baseball. It was later revealed during his appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, that The Tribal Chief even winked at The Beast Incarnate during the catch.

#2. The Waffle House interview

Another instance was during an interview where it featured The Bloodline members Jimmy, Jey, Solo, and Sami. The clipped moment shows Zayn talking and revealing that they’re about to go to dinner at Waffle House.

In the video, The Usos can be seen how their faces lightened up when Zayn mentioned the restaurant chain. It was also noticeable that Solo seemed to wipe off any smirk that would like to come out and try to stay in character as much as possible.

Right before the interview ended, Jey had this look at Zayn as if he couldn’t believe he mentioned such a thing. There could be an inside joke among these WWE superstars involving Waffle House. Whatever that is, it could be hilarious enough for them to give off that reaction.

#3. A word with The Tribal Chief

During a backstage segment on the August 26 episode of SmackDown, Sami Zayn was seen requesting to have an audience with Roman Reigns regarding what happened the previous week and bond with him at the same time.

Jey Uso was hesitant at first, but he was eventually let in by The Bloodline leader. The first instance of breaking character was when Zayn and Jey looked eye to eye, and just like that, the latter was trying to stay in persona.

When tasked by Reigns to get into their opponent's head, Zayn was too hyped about it and began doing some silly dance. This got both WWE’s top dawg and Jey letting off some chuckles.

#4. You, the twos, and we the ones

Sami Zayn was at it again during WWE’s October 7 episode of SmackDown, where Roman Reigns, alongside The Bloodline and Logan Paul, had an in-ring segment to promote the upcoming Premuim Live Event, Crown Jewel.

Paul’s taunt as to who the real Tribal Chief was didn’t sit well with Jey and Zayn. This resulted in the latter blurting out something about the YouTuber being the biggest two of them all. Both Reigns and Paul had this look of confusion on their faces before finally breaking off character.

#5. Inner Ucey

This will definitely be a part of The Bloodline's breaking character highlight reel since this recent WWE SmackDown segment has been blowing up as of late.

On the October 28 episode of the blue brand, Jey Uso’s animosity towards Sami Zayn has been well-manifested. In fact, he was so mad that he mentioned that he no longer cared what the Tribal Chief said. Such a statement could have escalated quickly between Reigns and Jey, but it was averted thanks to Zayn’s now-famous reason behind the hot-headed Uso’s behavior.

He said that Jey hasn’t been feeling very Ucey lately, and what ensued next could be considered WWE TV gold.

For the rest of the skit, Reigns, Jimmy, and especially Jey were trying their very best not to break character, but to no avail. The clip has almost over two million views on WWE’s YouTube channel and has been reacted to by other reaction channels on the platform.

