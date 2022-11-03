Roman Reigns receives warning about Sami Zayn from Anoa'i family member and WWE legend (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline need to keep a close eye on Sami Zayn, according to former WWE/WWF Tag Team Champion Samu.

Samu, a member of the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family, has watched from afar as his relatives have dominated WWE television over the last two years. While he has been impressed by Reigns, The Usos, and recent Bloodline recruit Solo Sikoa, the 59-year-old cannot say the same for Zayn.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Samu denied that The Honorary Uce has caused The Bloodline to "crumble." However, he did raise concerns about the former Intercontinental Champion's association with the group:

"They've gotta keep their eye on that Sami Zayn," Samu said. "I don't trust many people, but outsiders, especially when they come in trying to kiss someone's butt (...) But I have faith in The Bloodline. They're holding down the fort pretty good. I don't think anything's crumbling yet, Bill." [1:42 – 2:03]

Anoa'i family members have formed alliances with outsiders for decades, including in 1988 when Buddy Roberts managed Fatu (a.k.a. Rikishi) and Samu. For that reason, the former WWE star was not surprised when Reigns welcomed Zayn into The Bloodline:

"Surprised? No, we've brought many people in before down the road, not just with this faction, but we had Buddy Roberts as well, so we had always brought in somebody," Samu continued. "The Sami Zayn guy, he's going after Solo because he's new. He's young coming into the game and he probably thinks that he's the easiest one to brainwash." [2:28 – 2:54]

Watch the video above to hear more from Samu on whether he has confidence in Reigns' special counsel, Paul Heyman.

Samu trusts The Bloodline to deal with Sami Zayn

Jey Uso is the only Bloodline member who has taken exception to Sami Zayn's addition to the faction.

Moving forward, Samu expects Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos to handle business if Zayn causes problems:

"These kids were brought up in the industry, Bill. They're not no fools. They can see the writing on the wall when it's coming. As far as The Usos, if they smell something funny about Zayn, there must be a reason for that, and I'm sure time will tell." [2:55 – 3:09]

Samu also addressed whether he thinks Zayn is purposely trying to destroy The Bloodline:

"It could be his plan but, at the same time, that's the way that we're brought up. The oldest and the wisest, you always show the respect. As far as Roman putting him [Zayn] in his place, maybe. We're not with them 24 hours [a day], we don't know what's going on behind the scenes. Maybe he stepped out of line somewhere down the road and he was just making him pay their dues for that action or whatever the case may be." [3:32 – 4:00]

The Bloodline will be in action at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against YouTube sensation Logan Paul. Meanwhile, Butch and Ridge Holland will challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

