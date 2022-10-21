The Bloodline is planning to win a seventh WWE title in the near future (Exclusive)

The Bloodline could soon hold seven WWE titles between them if Solo Sikoa's plan to capture his first main roster championship comes to fruition.

Roman Reigns currently holds the WWE and Universal Championships. The Usos, meanwhile, are the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions, meaning they hold a combined six title belts.

Sikoa, The Usos' brother, competed in an Intercontinental Championship number one contender's fatal four-way match on last week's SmackDown. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the 29-year-old made it clear that he is planning to win the Intercontinental or United States Championship:

"I was [in title contention] last week and then I got it taken from me, so I have unfinished business, man," Sikoa said. "I was supposed to win that match. It could have been me who was gonna go on and face [challenge for] the IC title. But yeah, man, of course, IC title or the United States Champion, whichever belt that we don't have." [10:24 - 10:42]

Watch the video above to find out what the former NXT North American Champion could do in the 2023 Royal Rumble match to avoid facing Reigns.

What happened when Solo Sikoa tried to win another title for The Bloodline?

Rey Mysterio defeated Ricochet, Sheamus, and Solo Sikoa in a 16-minute match on SmackDown last week. The masked veteran will now challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Sikoa received help from Jey Uso and Sami Zayn toward the end of the match. However, The Bloodline members' interference prompted Sheamus' Brawling Brutes stablemates Butch and Ridge Holland to also get involved.

As a melee ensued between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes, Mysterio capitalized on the ringside chaos to pin Ricochet and win the match.

Do you want Solo Sikoa to win another title for The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Specials - Crown Jewel 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on November 5, 2022, from 9:30 pm (IST).

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes