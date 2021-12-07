"I will beat him" - Young WWE Superstar promises to defeat Roman Reigns

WWE NXT star Bron Breakker has vowed to face Roman Reigns one day and beat the Tribal Chief.

Breakker has had a meteoric rise in WWE since debuting in NXT earlier this year. He has been pushed to the top of the card and is touted to be a future World Champion. At the recent men's WarGames match, he even got his team the win when he pinned NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

In an interview with ViBe & Wrestling, Breakker named a few top superstars that he would like to face on the main roster.

Breakker was confident he would face Roman Reigns one day on the main roster. He also named Seth Rollins, Big E, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre as his other dream opponents.

“I will fight Roman Reigns one day, for sure. I will beat him one day too. As far as RAW goes, obviously Seth Rollins. There are just tons of guys between both brands. Bobby Lashley is another one. Big E is obviously WWE Champion right now. Drew McIntyre too,” said Breakker. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Breakker stated that he would also like to have a match at WrestleMania in the near future.

Bron Breakker has received praise from several WWE Superstars

Breakker has won over not just fans but also fellow WWE Superstars in recent months, with many tipping him to achieve greatness. WWE Champion Big E was amazed at how quickly the NXT Superstar has grown since transitioning to pro wrestling.

"When he said he’s only been training for seven months, it kinda blew my mind. He’s been playing football. I think he dabbled in the NFL for a little bit. I love that he feels like a part of this modern era but he reminds everyone so much of his dad and uncle," said Big E.

Breakker signed with WWE in February, had his first match in September, and received an NXT Championship just a month later. Talk about making a quick impact!

Edited by Alan John