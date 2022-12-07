5 Reasons why the new Austin Theory could actually defeat Roman Reigns

Austin Theory and Roman Reigns are indeed way different on so many levels right now. Nonetheless, the former was believed to be a personal favorite of former Chairman Vince McMahon. He received a major push and was even said to be the future face of the company.

However, this pretty much waned down by the time McMahon left the building. Despite this, Theory went on to win this year’s Money in the Bank. However, his cash-in failed, making it one of the worst in the history of MITB.

Since losing the briefcase, WWE has seemingly put him in some sort of a redemption arc as he repackaged into a more aggressive in-ring competitor with an eye on the prize mentality. This resulted in him capturing WWE’s United States Champion, which he previously cashed in on.

Some fans and critics believe that Triple H and his creative team could be building up Theory for something big. As big as fighting Roman Reigns and defeating the Tribal Chief for the WWE Championship.

Other WWE Superstars could equal The Bloodline’s Head of the Table, but here are some of the reasons why Austin Theory could be the one to defeat Roman Reigns.

#5. Austin Theory’s a worker

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Roman Reigns would be seen performing less inside the ring after WWE gave him a lighter schedule. Such is already felt by fans as the WWE Superstar is slated for matches during the promotion’s premium live events.

As for Austin Theory, he is a regular on WWE TV, even on some of the promotion’s house shows. While it is true that Reigns’ in-ring work is top-notch, a lot of fans would still appreciate a champion that they see more often.

As mentioned, Theory’s the current US Champion and currently feuding with Seth Rollins since The Visionary wants his belt back. The former has just successfully defended the title against Mustafa Ali via disqualification after interference from Dolph Ziggler.

#4. A younger champion in Theory

WWE could also be looking into the age factor of their WWE superstars in choosing who among them would carry the prestige of being a world champion. Fans might recall that Brock Lesnar was just 25 when he first won the WWE Undisputed Championship against The Rock at SummerSlam in 2002.

At 37, Roman Reigns still has a lot of time to compete in the squared circle if he chooses to. However, a competitor as young as Austin Theory would be stepping up to the challenge and taking on the herculean task of defeating a virtually unbeatable WWE superstar like Reigns.

#3. The WWE Superstar’s like a lone wolf that is not backing down even if its Roman Reigns himself

Roman Reigns has had numerous close calls while defending his titles. If it weren’t for his Bloodline fam, those belts could have been snagged from him a long time ago.

Austin Theory usually works alone. In line with this, the WWE Superstar never backs down, even if he knows that he will be either overpowered or outnumbered by his opponents. A case in point was the Triple Threat Match for the championship title that he currently holds. He took on both Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley, and albeit the beating that he got, he was the one who emerged victorious.

WWE could be billing him as such by the time he is hailed as the world champion. Fans may have already grown tired of the same trope as a champion like Roman Reigns getting outside help from teammates.

#2. Austin Theory’s mic skills

There is no doubt that Austin Theory can definitely do the talking. This can be observed by the time when got rid of his penchant for taking selfies and grasped a darker version of himself.

Additionally, this focused and more aggressive iteration of the WWE Superstar’s heel persona truly stood out as this caught the ire of the crowd even more. Such was put on display during the November 28 episode of RAW when his promo was interrupted by Seth Rollins.

Both Roman Reigns and Theory have already cut promos together. Now that Theory claims he is no longer that kid, the exchange of words between the two by the time they cross paths again would certainly be something.

#1. WWE Hall of Famers now know why

WWE legends are keeping up with what is happening with the promotion, and Austin Theory is one of the WWE Superstars who caught their attention.

Wrestling great Kurt Angle recently sat down with Sportskeeda’s Bill Apter as the latter touched on the topic of Theory. Angle stated that he had already figured out why former Chairman Vince McMahon gave him such a push during his leadership. He also explained that Theory is a complete package and went on to say that he has a bright future in the promotion.

Another WWE legend – Booker T, also took notice of Theory’s work in the ring. In his Hall of Fame podcast, he said that the WWE superstar could get to the next level. He even compared the US Champ to John Cena and highlighted his strengths and where he is at a disadvantage.

John Cena @JohnCena Austin Theory @_Theory1 Happy Birthday @JohnCena ! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69 Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu… Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu…

Booker also claimed that Theory might already have the 16-time world champion’s seal of approval, as seen in a tweet a few months ago.

