5 WWE Superstars who were pushed by Vince McMahon and have faded after Triple H took charge

WWE Superstar Triple H took over the company’s role as Head of Creative after Vince McMahon stepped down a few months back due to some allegations and controversies that plagued him. This shift in power has seen some noticeable changes, with previously released stars making a comeback and a significant overall product improvement in WWE.

Triple H and McMahon have indeed polarized creative visions where the latter pushed several superstars of the promotion whom he feels have the potential to make it big. The former believes in his talents within NXT since a lot of them have already made a name for themselves.

Some of the wrestlers that McMahon previously promoted have been noticeably seen less on TV. Others are believed to be buried with a series of losses in every match.

Here are superstars who have been missing in action or seen less on TV since McMahon's retirement.

#5. Vince McMahon invested in Reggie, though his push in WWE has seemingly faded under Triple H’s leadership

Reggie was part of Vince McMahon’s projects and did get quite the push when the former Chairman was still with the company.

He has this unconventional way of performing in and outside the ring, and this is what probably piqued Vinnie Mac’s interest. It’s noticeable that now he is only involved in matches that are rather comedic in nature, with the most recent being with Dana Brooke.

Reggie has also participated in numerous 24/7 title opportunities and has won some of them. He even became the longest reigning champion of the said belt at 113 days.

There’s no doubt that Reggie is an impressive performer. However, if this can be fused with the wrestling fundamentals to be taught in the Performance Center, he is a superstar in the making under Triple H’s tutelage.

#4. Veer Mahaan

Veer Mahaan was teased in a heap of vignettes prior to his debut. There are so many of these teaser clips about him that WWE fans are musing if he’ll ever make it to the main roster.

He eventually did so in April this year and received a significant push as a monster heel. He had notable matches with the father-and-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Unfortunately, his heel character didn’t get much heat from the WWE crowd as it should in a typical villainous persona. As of late, he has returned to NXT and has reunited with his former partner Sanga to reform their tag team, Indus Sher.

Hopefully, Triple H will focus on Mahaan’s strengths and rework his character before he can get reintroduced to the main roster.

#3. Omos

Omos’ towering height and dominating presence surely impressed Vince McMahon to consider him an ideal wrestler.

Fans might recall that he was initially paired up with AJ Styles back when the WWE Superstar was billed as a heel. Such a move was the promotion and McMahon’s way of darting him to the big-ticket events, but it did little to no help.

He even had a feud with both Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman when he was partnered with MVP, but this, too, didn’t gain much attraction from fans.

Several wrestling pundits have been suggesting that he should be sent back to WWE’s Performance Center to further hone his skills. It never hurts to recalibrate oneself if it means that it will set him up for greatness later on.

#2. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar had this fatherly bond with Vince McMahon when the boss was still running WWE. They may have had heated arguments back then, but this gets straightened eventually.

He has brought intensity inside the ring that no superstar can deliver, and this is what fans love about the Beast Incarnate. During McMahon’s leadership, he was billed as a seemingly unbeatable competitor and captured championships left and right.

By the time it was made official that Vince McMahon would resign from his position, there were reports that Brock Lesnar had allegedly walked out before the airing of SmackDown, expressing disappointment over the news. Lesnar has since made sporadic appearances, with the last time being at Crown Jewel.

Now that Triple H is in charge of things within WWE, he could make some tweaks to how Lesnar is booked within the promotion.

#1. Austin Theory

It is clearly evident how Vince McMahon favored Austin Theory when he debuted on the main roster. The then-boss strongly believed that he had already found the next John Cena in Theory, as McMahon made numerous appearances on TV as a mentor to the former Money in the Bank holder.

With Vince McMahon officially retired, it is clear that Theory is heading in a different direction under Triple H’s leadership. A prime example of such was his unsuccessful MITB cash-in and the recent attacks that he launched towards Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins.

Theory being deemed the new face of WWE may be over, but it sure is interesting to see what Triple H has in store for him.

