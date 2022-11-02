5 first time matches WWE could book in Triple H's regime

WWE is overflowing with talent, especially now that the Head of Creative, Triple H, has called back previously released wrestlers. One of the wrestlers that created a huge buzz across Titanland was Bray Wyatt, who is currently stable on SmackDown. Since his return, he hasn’t faced anyone yet from the blue brand or any superstars from RAW.

Before being shockingly released by the company, he had this otherworldly gimmick known as The Fiend, where he crept up to infamy by attacking legends of the business like Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, and even the Big Red Machine – Kane. He also crossed paths with other superstars like Finn Balor, Goldberg, Braun Strowman, and even John Cena.

WWE matches that are yet to be seen under a Triple H regime

Now that Wyatt, Strowman, and other equally talented stars have already made a comeback in WWE thanks to Triple H, the company has a wider range of ideas and storylines for its talents.

It’s also worth noting that there are still numerous wrestlers in the company who have yet to face off inside the ring. WWE should look into these since it’s highly probable that these never-before-seen matches could go down in history as one of the greatest rivals inside the squared circle.

#1. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso

The Bloodline in WWE is one of the most highly praised storylines to date as its members have captured championship gold, not to mention holding on to it for the longest time now. The collective’s Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn, has yet to get one, but despite being beltless, his presence has breathed new life into a team in turmoil.

It’s well documented that Zayn and Jey Uso are not on good terms as the latter is very vocal that he dislikes everything about the former. Case in point was their recent in-ring skit where Jey has been warned that if he continues to not being so “Ucey” and go along with Zayn, The Tribal Chief might make their honorary member into a full-blown Uce.

Despite evidently breaking character, Jey is definitely not down with Roman Reigns' idea. That being said, Triple H can bank on this angle and pit them against each other in a match to finally settle the score.

#2. Tommaso Ciampa and Kevin Owens

Another match that is yet to be seen is between Tommaso Ciampa and Kevin Owens. Under Triple H's leadership, the stage for a new rivalry can be set for these talented superstars as they have already met a couple of times in the ring, but not in an actual singles match.

Outside WWE, Ciampa and Owens already went toe-to-toe as this took place on Ring of Honor’s Summer Heat Tour back in 2014. The two went the distance and KO emerged victorious in that bout. Their battle lasted for over 20 minutes and such a brawl would be a spectacle to see if this happens in front of a WWE crowd.

#3. Brock Lesnar and Shinsuke Nakamura

Like Ciampa and Owens, both Brock Lesnar and Shinsuke Nakamura have already clashed outside WWE. This happened when Lesnar signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling in 2005 and finally met inside the ring in 2006 during NJPW’s Toukon Shidou Chapter 1 event.

Years have passed but the two haven’t collided with each other in a proper singles match inside the WWE ring. It would be just a matter of time before Triple H books these two in a match and see how the King of Strong Style and The Beast Incarnate go all out.

#4. Rey and Dominik Myserio

A few weeks ago, WWE announced that Rey Mysterio had moved to SmackDown from RAW as this effectively ended his unwanted feud with his son Dominik. As for Dominik, he stayed on the red brand alongside his newfound family - Judgment Day.

Fans were quite disappointed after learning of Rey's move since they are expecting him to teach his prodigal son a lesson after betraying him and Edge. The Master of 619 was pretty much saddened by how he and his son ended up going to Triple H and wanting to call it quits.

However, Triple H had something in mind and invited Rey to his office to talk things over. What they've discussed has not been disclosed, but it would be awesome if the Cerebral Assassin had convinced Rey to fight Dominik down the line.

#5. Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is included in this entry yet again because why not? The man is one of the most highly decorated sports entertainers the WWE currently has, not to mention a huge crowd drawer and a big money maker. This is also true with Bray Wyatt as such was so obvious during his aforementioned comeback during this year’s Extreme Rules.

Fans might recall in 2016 during WWE’s Roadblock event where technically, the two were supposed to face each other in the ring in a handicap match alongside the then Luke Harper (R.I.P.). The thing is, by the time the bell rang, Wyatt could be seen outside the ring most of the time and Harper did all the work for him.

Without a doubt, Wyatt and Lesnar will eventually bash heads inside a WWE ring, though not this time. Triple H’s creative team is still building up Wyatt’s character as he has not wrestled yet since his return.

In the event that this match materializes, expect that this will make headlines in the world of pro-wrestling.

