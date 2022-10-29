[Watch] Sami Zayn forces Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to break character live on SmackDown

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn managed to force Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline to break character during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Honorary Uce and Solo Sikoa came up short in the opening match of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. After the match, the issues within The Bloodline continued, which led to Roman Reigns making his way to the ring and addressing the situation. Sami Zayn then noted that Jey had some issues with him recently because he hasn't been feeling "very ucey."

The line was enough to break both Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso while Jey tried to remain strong. He was able to keep a straight face for several seconds before the line was repeated, and he broke too.

At the time, Uso was supposed to be mad at Zayn and Reigns. The tag team champion tried to cover his face so that he could hide himself laughing. As seen above, this clearly didn't work. Instead, it was clear that Jey Uso was laughing, especially when Reigns went over to speak to him and turned his head towards the camera.

Roman Reigns threatens to change Sami Zayn's status within The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

This wasn't the end of the segment after Reigns told his real-life cousin that if he didn't get his act together, there will be a price to pay. The Tribal Chief added that he would take away Zayn's Honorary Uce nickname and instead make him a permanent member of The Bloodline.

This came after the argument that Zayn and Jey Uso had when Jey claimed that he didn't care what The Tribal Chief wanted.

This has been coming for several weeks after Uso and Zayn have been at loggerheads and is expected to continue in the weeks to come. There seem to be apparent cracks emerging in The Bloodline, and it remains to be seen how things pan out.

Do you think Sami Zayn was the reason The Bloodline broke character? Have your say in the comments section below.

